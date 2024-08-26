Newswise — In this editorial, we delved into the article titled “Cellular preconditioning and mesenchymal stem cell ferroptosis.” This groundbreaking study underscores a pivotal discovery: Ferroptosis, a type of programmed cell death, drastically reduces the viability of donor mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) after engraftment, thereby undermining the therapeutic value of cell-based therapies. Furthermore, the article proposes that by manipulating ferroptosis mechanisms through preconditioning, we can potentially enhance the survival rate and functionality of MSCs, ultimately amplifying their therapeutic potential. Given the crucial role ferroptosis plays in shaping the therapeutic outcomes of MSCs, we deem it imperative to further investigate the intricate interplay between programmed cell death and the therapeutic effectiveness of MSCs.

Key Words: Mesenchymal stem cells; Programmed cell death; Apoptosis; Autophagy; Ferroptosis

