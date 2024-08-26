Newswise — This letter addresses the review titled “Wharton’s jelly mesenchymal stem cells: Future regenerative medicine for clinical applications in mitigation of radiation injury”. The review highlights the regenerative potential of Wharton’s jelly mesenchymal stem cells (WJ-MSCs) and describes why WJ-MSCs will become one of the most probable stem cells for future regenerative medicine. The potential plausible role of WJ-MSCs for diabetic bone regeneration should be noticeable, which will provide a new strategy for improving bone regeneration under diabetic conditions.

Key Words: Wharton’s jelly mesenchymal stem cells; Vascular endothelial growth factor; Osteogenesis; Angiogenesis; Diabetic bone regeneration

Core Tip: Both osteogenesis and angiogenesis are closely related to bone regeneration. Diabetes mellitus normally impairs angiogenesis, which leads to diabetic bone regeneration deficiency. Wharton’s jelly mesenchymal stem cells not only possess the ability to differentiation into osteoblasts, but also produce a crucial secretory factor (vascular endothelial growth factor) to promote angiogenesis. Thus, Wharton’s jelly mesenchymal stem cell is expected to exert more vital role in improving diabetic bone regeneration.