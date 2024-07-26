Newswise — Chicago, IL – July 26, 2024 – Plitek is pleased to announce its participation in ADLM 2024, where it will be presenting its clean room converting capabilities at Booth 4843. Plitek’s focus will be showcasing commitment to delivering tailored solutions to diagnostics and medical device companies.

At ADLM 2024, Plitek’s engineering and sales team will be on hand to discuss how the company’s clean room converting solutions can address specific manufacturing and supply chain challenges. The team is eager to provide insights into how Plitek’s expertise can support various needs, including:

 Adhesive Applications in Clean Environments: Solutions designed to ensure optimal performance without contamination.

 Precision Die-Cutting Services: Custom die-cutting tailored to meet exact specifications and industry standards.

 Specialized Film Converting: Offering tailored clean room extruded film solutions.

“Our goal at ADLM 2024 is to engage with attendees and discuss how our clean room converting capabilities can be applied to their unique requirements,” said Alma Likic,

Marketing Manager at Plitek. “Our commitment to providing effective solutions and support is substantial. We look forward to exploring how our team can assist in solving

the challenges faced by industry professionals.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth 4843 to meet with Plitek’s engineering and sales team, who will be ready to discuss precision converting solutions and answer any questions.

About Plitek

PLITEK is a leading manufacturer of custom die cut components and converted materials for the diagnostics industry. Through our converting capabilities, we manufacture products and components from thin gauge films, plastics, foams, and adhesives for POC diagnostic devices, lateral flow assays, microfluidics, and wearable sensors.

CAPABILITIES

Class 8 Clean room manufacturing

Prototyping

Custom film extrusion

Precision die and laser cutting

Multi-layer laminating

Slitting & Rewinding

ISO 13485:2016

APPLICATIONS

•Glucose monitoring

•Microfluidic devices

•Diagnostics assay

•Bio-analytic devices

•Laboratory, point of care, & home test kit components

•In-vitro diagnostic

COMPONENTS

•Adhesives

•Test strips

•Lateral flow test components

•Immunoassay components

•Thermal management material and components

•Non-invasive biosensors

•Masking films for screens

•Assay and microplate covers & adhesives

•Wearable sensors

•Clean room produced meltblown filter media