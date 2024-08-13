Newswise — Each year high school athletes experience serious injury from heat-related illnesses. According to the National Institute of Health, exertional heat stroke is the leading cause of sudden death in high school football players.

With practice underway, health experts are warning about the importance of educating coaches, players and parents about heat safety.

Mary Barron is an associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health and is a certified athletic trainer. She can discuss the dangers of playing sports in the heat, heat-related symptoms to look for and steps for coaches, players and parents to take.

If you would like to schedule an interview with Mary Barron, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].