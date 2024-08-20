Newswise — Perdue Foods, a major chicken, turkey and pork processing company is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders.

The recall is due to the possibility of metal contamination in these products.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact GW media relations, [email protected].

Leigh Frame is an associate professor of clinical research and leadership at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and co-director of the GW Resiliency and Well-being Center. She recently published a study looking into heavy metal contamination in coco products.

Barbara Kowalcyk is the associate professor and director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.

Janet Buffer, is the senior institute manager for the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Katherine Hessler, Assistant Dean for Animal Law at the George Washington University Law School. Hessler has been teaching animal law for over two decades and serves as the inaugural dean for Animal Legal Education at the George Washington University Law School.