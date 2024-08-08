Newswise — Penn Nursing is excited to announce the launch of a new online Nursing and Healthcare Leadership Master’s (MSN) program beginning in the summer of 2025. This innovative 10 CU program, which combines and enhances the curriculum of the Nursing and Healthcare Administration (NADM) and Health Leadership (HLMP) Master’s programs, will provide students with a comprehensive and dynamic learning experience that prepares graduates for leadership roles in the ever-changing healthcare environment.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer our students a new leadership program in an online format to meet the needs of busy nursing professionals,” said program director Meghan Fitzpatrick, DNP, RN, NEA-BC. “And by streamlining the curriculum to 10 CUs, we’re able to make the program more cost-effective for our students.”

In addition to providing students with a more efficient and cost-effective path to earning their MSN, the curricular changes include 500 field hours and exceed the standards set forth in the American Association of Colleges of Nursing Level 2 Essentials.

To apply or learn more about the program, please visit our web site and register for one of our upcoming information sessions.

