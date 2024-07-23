***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Event Date: Wednesday, July 31 | Time: 9 – 10 am CDT

Location: PASO West Suburban Action Project

3415 W. North Avenue, Melrose Park, IL

MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine proudly announces a celebration of the 25th anniversary of its Pediatric Mobile Health Unit. This landmark event marks a quarter-century of providing crucial health care services to over 157,000 children in underserved communities throughout the Chicago area. The celebration, showcasing Loyola's dedication to making pediatric health care accessible, will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, from 9 – 10 am at PASO West Suburban Action Project located at 3415 W. North Avenue in Melrose Park, Illinois.

Since its inception in 1998, Loyola's Pediatric Mobile Health Unit has played a critical role in offering a wide range of medical services directly to communities in need. Functioning as a fully equipped pediatric doctor’s office on wheels, it has been a beacon of hope and health, providing routine physical exams, immunizations, health screenings and educational sessions to children and young adults up to age 21.

Program Director Susan Finn, MSN, APRN, CPNP, has been involved with the Pediatric Mobile Health Unit since its inception. She says this milestone is remarkable, "Each day we encounter struggling families. Helping them access health care and linking them to resources is a privilege. In this time, we have touched the lives of people from all over the world, welcoming them to our community."

"At the height of last year's measles outbreak, Loyola Medicine's Pediatric Mobile Unit provided critical support at migrant shelters, which were identified as areas of high measles risk," says Jerold Stirling, MD, chair of pediatrics at Loyola Medicine. "By offering free vaccinations directly at these shelters, the unit helped prevent the spread of disease and protected our most vulnerable communities."

The 25th-anniversary event will include tours of the Pediatric Mobile Health Unit, allowing attendees to see the facilities firsthand, understand its impact and enjoy a short program with refreshments. This celebration aims to honor the hard work of Loyola Medicine's staff, the generosity of its donors and the strong community partnership that has supported this initiative.

"A major campaign we have been working on for years has been Health for All," says Ana Torres of West Suburban Action Project. "Our goal is to keep our community healthy by providing resources to residents regardless of their status. This program helps to ensure that children in our community are able to have a clinic in their neighborhood, which will in turn make their school admissions an easier process." The West Suburban Action Project is a community partner which the Pediatric Mobile Health Unit serves on a regular basis.

The event is open to staff, donors and community members, highlighting the program's achievements and the critical support of its stakeholders. With the newest 30-foot mobile unit launched in October 2014, equipped with two clinic rooms, Loyola Medicine continues its pledge to visit 300 sites annually, emphasizing the importance of children's health and well-being. For more details about the Pediatric Mobile Health Unit or to arrange a site visit, please contact 708-216-3299. Photos are available at this link.