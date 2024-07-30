The Park Fire, the 7th largest wildfire in California history, has already destroyed more than 100 structures and has forced thousands of California residents to evacuate.The Park Fire is just one of many raging in the Western US and Canada as red flag conditions such as very hot temperatures and strong winds make conditions ideal for such infernos.

The George Washington University has experts available to comment on a variety of aspects related to wildfires including climate change, smoke-related health concerns and prevention strategies. If you are interested in scheduling an interview with a GW expert please contact GW media relations at [email protected].

Susan Anenberg, director of the GW Climate & Health Institute, and professor and Chair of the department of environmental and occupational health. Anenberg’s research focuses on the health implications of air pollution, including smoke from wildfires and climate change. Anenberg can discuss the benefits of staying indoors when air quality is poor and the risk of inhaling pollutants from smoke.

Lisa Benton-Short is a professor of geography at GW and an expert on urban sustainability, environmental issues in cities, and cities and immigration. Her research focuses on the dynamics of the urban environment from many angles, including planning and public space, urban sustainability, globalization, and immigration. Benton-Short can speak to the current wildfire season from a climate change perspective as well as the role of uncontrolled suburban development. She can also discuss how climate change and its effects on natural disasters like wildfires impact cities as well as what cities are doing to adapt to and mitigate climate change.

Jonathan Deason is a professor and director of the GW Environmental & Energy Management Institute. His expertise includes all aspects of air quality management, including greenhouse gas management and implications for global climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as environmental management and energy policy.