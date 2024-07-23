The 2024 Summer Olympics are quickly approaching and the Paris heat is only getting worse.

The last summer Olympics, in Tokyo, were the hottest on record. The Paris games, kicking off this week, could be hotter.

Paris is a city known to trap heat but climate change is also a factor in this summer’s scorching temperatures. The city is expected to see temperatures exceed 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) during this Summer’s Olympics.

Mary Barron is an associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. An expert on sport-related youth injuries and a certified athletic trainer, she can discuss the toll heat can have on athletes, how this impacts their training and any modifications they would need to make before competing.

If you would like to speak with Mary Barron, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].