In training for and performing in the sports competitions of the Olympic Games, athletes can endure injuries that can lead to the development of lifelong musculoskeletal issues. Orthopaedic experts with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) are available to offer insight and commentary on a number of topics related to the Olympics, including:

Sport-specific injury prevention techniques to support the highest degree of performance and help reduce the occurrence of bone and joint injuries;

to support the highest degree of performance and help reduce the occurrence of bone and joint injuries; The impact of nutrition, extreme heat and mental health on athlete performance;

on athlete performance; Athlete recovery after training and competition;

after training and competition; Youth sport specialization.

