Newswise — A research team from Texas Tech University found that Jinma, Yuma, and Eletta Campana hemp cultivars performed substantially better in field compared to other cultivars, with Jinma achieving the highest biomass yield. Early planting significantly enhanced biomass, plant height, and irrigation water use efficiency. Eletta Campana is particularly promising for the West Texas region. The study also revealed that optimal germination occurred at 30°C, highlighting temperature sensitivity in hemp cultivation. These findings could guide efficient hemp production in water-scarce regions like West Texas.

Industrial hemp (Cannabis sativa L.), introduced to North America in 1606, experienced significant declines due to legal restrictions and competition from other fibers. Although reestablished in the United States in 2014, hemp production faces challenges, including undefined agronomic specifications and competition from conventional crops. These issues and the declining Ogallala aquifer highlight the need for alternative, water-efficient crops like hemp in West Texas.

A research article (DOI: 10.48130/TIA-2023-0017) published in Technology in Agronomy on 08 December 2023, aims to evaluate hemp's adaptability and identify optimal cultivars and management practices for sustainable production in the region.

The research utilized field and growth chamber experiments to assess the performance of several hemp cultivars under different environmental conditions. In the field, data revealed that 2020 experienced higher temperatures and lower rainfall than 2021, directly affecting plant growth and biomass production. Jinma emerged as the top-performing cultivar, producing the highest biomass yield, plant height, and irrigation water use efficiency (IWUE), particularly when planted early in the season. Specifically, Jinma recorded a biomass yield of 9,669 kg/ha, which was 18% higher than Yuma and 42% higher than Eletta Campana. In the growth chamber studies, optimal germination was observed at temperatures from 10 to 30°C, with 30°C proving most effective for faster germination and reduced mean germination time. Despite Jinma’s superior field performance, it exhibited a slower germination rate compared to other cultivars, indicating a trade-off between biomass production and germination speed. These results highlight the critical importance of selecting suitable cultivars and optimizing planting times to maximize industrial hemp productivity in the challenging climatic conditions of West Texas, with Jinma showing significant potential for large-scale cultivation when early planting is implemented.

According to the study's lead researcher, Sukhbir Singh, “The findings imply that cultivar choice and planting time can significantly affect industrial hemp productivity.”

In summary, research at Texas Tech University demonstrated that Jinma, Yuma, and Eletta Campana hemp cultivars are well-suited for the West Texas region, with Jinma achieving the highest biomass and best performance under early planting. Optimal germination occurred at 30°C, with Jinma showing slower germination. These findings highlight the importance of selecting the right cultivars and planting times to maximize hemp productivity in semi-arid regions. Future research should refine cultivation practices to enhance water efficiency and economic viability.

