Abstract

Newswise — In light of abundant sources of biomass feedstocks and regarding the higher performance in syngas-fueled-based SOFC systems, this work proposes a novel multigeneration system based on the combination of syngas-fuel SOFC, Kalina cycle, humidification-dehumidification desalination unit, and proton exchange membrane electrolyzer. This system is designed for simultaneous production of power, heating, freshwater, and hydrogen. Comprehensive energy, exergy, exergoeconomic, environmental, and economic analyses have been conducted to evaluate its performance. The optimum input biomasses, gasification agents, and operating conditions were determined using a coupled approach of an artificial neural network, multi-objective Particle Swarm Optimization algorithm, and the Linear Programming Technique for Multidimensional Analysis of Preference decision-making method. Under base input conditions, the energy and exergy efficiencies of the proposed system were found to be 53.66 % and 38.2 %, respectively. The system also demonstrated the capability to produce 0.1633 kg/s of freshwater and generate a net power output of 377.6 kW. The results indicate that using oxygen-enriched air in the gasification process notably enhances efficiency while reducing emissions. Straw and CO₂ were identified as the optimal feedstock and gasification agent, yielding an exergy efficiency of 42.71 % and a total product cost of 6.29 $/GJ at the optimum point. Moreover, with a selling price of $0.20/kWh for electricity and a fuel cost of $6/GJ, the system can achieve total revenue of approximately $1.65 million with a payback period of 4.01 years. These findings underscore the proposed plant's profitability under specific pricing conditions, making it an attractive investment opportunity.