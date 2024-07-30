One of the most popular Olympic sports is soccer, and one of its most exciting plays – headers – is more commonly deployed by international teams.

Given the risk of concussions during that play, experts like the University of Delaware's Thomas Kaminski will be watching the event closely during the 2024 Summer Games.

Kaminski, professor of kinesiology and applied physiology in UD's College of Health Sciences, is a leading expert on concussions in soccer and serves as the sole U.S. representative on the FIFA Heading Expert Group.

“FIFA is concerned about the disparity in concussions between men and women,” Kaminski said. “Women are at a higher risk of concussion due to a variety of reasons, including neck strength and overall body strength.”

Concussions often occur during aerial challenges.

“When players compete for the ball at the same time, they need to use their body to protect their head space, taking the strain off the head,” Kaminski said.

Expect the ball to be in the air quite a bit in Olympic competition.

“Many international teams tend to play the ball in the air more, but the USA will be ready for that. They know what to do,” Kaminski said.

What to keep an eye out for:

“Anytime a ball is scored from a header, it’s a picture of beauty in the game,” Kaminski said.