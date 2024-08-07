Newswise — Lafayette, La. – Ochsner Health is excited to announce that Mary Claire Curet, MD, is joining the team at St. Martinville Family Medicine, an Ochsner primary care practice. Dr. Curet, a native of New Iberia, is the first Ochsner Physician Scholar and brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to her community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Curet to the Ochsner family,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, Founding Dean of Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine and Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer for Ochsner Health. “Her dedication and passion for primary care, particularly in underserved communities, align perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, accessible, and compassionate healthcare for all the communities that we serve.”

The Ochsner Physician Scholars Program is designed to support and develop talented medical students committed to serving their communities. The program provides financial assistance, mentorship, and clinical training opportunities for medical students pursuing careers in primary care and psychiatry, in exchange for commitment to working at Ochsner. The program ensures that scholars like Dr. Curet are well-prepared to meet the healthcare needs of their patients.

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Curet said, “The Ochsner Physician Scholars Program provided invaluable support throughout my medical school journey. I am honored to return to my roots and practice in St. Martinville, where I can give back to the community that has shaped me. I look forward to providing compassionate care and making a positive impact on my patients' lives.” Dr. Curet also shared that she hopes to finally learn how to make her favorite food, her grandmother’s shrimp and okra gumbo, something she missed while being away for medical school and her residency for so many years.

“Dr. Curet’s return to Louisiana and her commitment to serving the people of St. Martinville is a testament to the impact of the Ochsner Physician Scholars Program. We are confident that she will make a significant difference in the health and well-being of our community. I couldn’t be more excited to have her practicing right here in Acadiana,” said Ochsner Lafayette General Regional Medical Director Amanda Logue, MD.

Dr. Curet graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Biological Sciences from Louisiana State University and earned her Doctor of Medicine from LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine. She recently completed her Family Medicine Residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, where she was recognized for her academic excellence.

Dr. Curet’s experience includes working as a Family Medicine Resident Physician at UT Health Science Center at Tyler, participating in various research projects, and contributing to community service initiatives. Her professional memberships include the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians.

