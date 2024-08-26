Newswise — The College of Design and Engineering (CDE) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has established the Centre for Environment and Ageing Well (ENgAGE) to take the lead in enhancing living environments that foster the physical, psychological and social well-being of individuals across all age groups, particularly in response to the challenges brought about by demographic shifts and climate change.

ENgAGE will enhance Singapore’s ongoing efforts to explore innovative ways to support older adults, as the nation prepares for an increasingly ageing population. By 2030, about one in four Singaporeans is expected to be above the age of 65, and approximately 83,000 older persons will be living alone and around 100,000 older persons will have mild disabilities. Creating inclusive living spaces that meet the diverse needs, preferences and aspirations of older persons is, therefore, crucial.

The Centre will leverage robust research capabilities, including urban planning, architecture, social sciences, medicine and engineering, to coordinate and consolidate place-based, ageing-related research, education and resources locally and internationally.

ENgAGE was officially launched today by Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development. The launch event also featured a keynote speech by Dr Hiromasa Okayasu, Director of the Division of Healthy Environments and Populations at the World Health Organization Regional Office for the Western Pacific, as well as a panel discussion focusing on the built environment and ageing in Asia.

Professor Heng Chye Kiang, Deputy Dean (Research and Innovation) of NUS CDE, said, “The launch of ENgAGE represents a pivotal step in our commitment to improving quality of life and well-being for all. By deepening our understanding of how ageing impacts communities across Asia, ENgAGE will lead the way in creating environments that promote health, independence, and dignity throughout all stages of life. The Centre’s core team from the Department of Architecture is already actively collaborating with researchers from various departments across NUS, as well as external partners, to bring together the diverse perspectives necessary to address these complex issues.”

Creating inclusive living environments

To achieve its aim of creating sustainable and inclusive living environments in Singapore, ENgAGE will focus on four key areas:

Research: To be a premier research hub focusing on the connection between ageing and the built environment, conducting extensive studies and formulating practical solutions.

Education: To coordinate specialised courses and modules focused on ageing-related issues, for students to gain a comprehensive understanding of the complexities and challenges surrounding ageing.

Global Collaboration: To leverage global expertise and perspectives to enrich ENgAGE’s research and educational initiatives through partnerships and collaborations with international institutions.

Community Resources: To create an Information Resource Centre to provide professionals and the public with easy access to research findings, expert insights and resources.

The research activities of ENgAGE are organised under three pillars:

Ageing in Place in Asia: Understanding the cultural, social and environmental factors influencing the desire and ability of older adults to age in their homes within an Asian context.

Design for Brain Health: Investigating how environmental design impacts cognitive health and exploring innovative design strategies to promote brain health in ageing populations.

Climate Change and Ageing in Asia: Addressing the implications of climate change on ageing populations, especially in Asia, and developing resilient and sustainable living environments.

Please refer to the Annexe for details of the research projects that ENgAGE’s researchers will be involved in.

Co-designing living spaces with the community

ENgAGE recognises that tackling the complex challenges of ageing requires collaboration across sectors. Strategic partnerships with government agencies, private industry, healthcare providers, non-profit organisations and community members are essential to translating research into actionable solutions. By uniting diverse stakeholders, ENgAGE fosters innovation, informs policy, and drives impactful community programmes that enhance the well-being of older persons.

Most importantly, integrating voices from communities is central to ENgAGE’s approach. By involving older adults, their families, and caregivers directly in the research process, the Centre ensures that its work reflects the real needs and experiences of those it serves. This not only strengthens the relevance of research outcomes but also empowers communities to adopt and sustain the solutions developed, contributing to a more inclusive and resilient society.

"Being part of the co-design process for the Tentacles projects has been a most valuable and meaningful experience," shared Ms Tan Chia Chia, a long-time Queenstown resident who is currently participating in one of ENgAGE’s research projects with her mother. "The value comes from knowing our voices from the ground matters, are listened to and will be acted upon by the relevant authorities. As a community, it takes both top down and ground up actions to co-create a conducive and supportive environment that we will be happy living in with our loved ones."

The Tentacles project aims to improve pedestrian connections between Alexandra Hospital, Queenstown MRT station and the Mei Ling/Stirling neighbourhood, and to enable ageing-in-place while enhancing the overall well-being of Mei Ling/Stirling residents. Please refer to the Annexe for more details.

“The complex societal challenges we face today cannot be solved by a single discipline. At the Centre for Environment and Ageing Well, we recognise older persons as valuable assets to our community and believe that the integration of their voices will be critical in improving the everyday lives of not only the ageing population, but for all generations,” said Associate Professor Emi Kiyota, Director of the Centre for Environment and Ageing Well at NUS CDE. Assoc Prof Kiyota has a joint appointment in the Department of Architecture at NUS CDE and the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

“ENgAGE is dedicated to advocating for a collective approach to co-designing a future where ageing is celebrated, and where the potential for meaningful growth throughout life is embraced by all. We are very happy to have our community members join our launch ceremony today,” added Assoc Prof Kiyota.

Transforming our environment to support healthy longevity

The establishment of ENgAGE was made possible through a generous S$5 million gift from Mrs Lee Li-ming, spouse of the late Associate Professor Lee Kip Lin, an architect and professor at NUS, who had devoted many years documenting Singapore’s architectural heritage.

“Many older adults in Singapore continue to face significant daily challenges, despite support efforts. We must address problems like limited resources, inadequate accessibility, and extreme temperatures, which pose significant barriers. To do so, we must hear their voices and incorporate their experiences into designing their living environments. Through ENgAGE, I am privileged to make a positive impact on fellow Singaporeans' lives and committed to amplifying older citizens' voices for meaningful change," said Mrs Lee Li-ming.

This is the latest gift from Mrs Lee, who had also supported the establishment of the Lee Kip Lin Bursary, which provides financial assistance for NUS undergraduates pursuing the Bachelor of Arts in Architecture, as well as the Lee Li-ming Scholarship for Ecological Design, which supports students from ASEAN countries who are pursuing a Master of Landscape Architecture at NUS.