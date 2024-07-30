July 30, 2024 (Rolling Meadows, Ill.) – The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the 2024 recipients of the NREF Medical Student Summer Research Fellowships. The Foundation awarded 15 medical student fellowships this year.

“The NREF is delighted to recognize the promise and potential of these outstanding medical students as they embark on research careers,” said NREF chair, Adam S. Arthur, MD, MPH, FAANS. The Medical Student Summer Research Fellowship (MSSRF) program offers fellowships in the amount of $2,500 to medical students in the United States, Canada or Mexico who have completed one or more years of medical school and wish to spend a summer working in a neurosurgical laboratory, mentored by a neurosurgical investigator sponsor who is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).

Annually, these fellowships go to the brightest and most dedicated students, whose research projects are aimed at the better understanding, treatment and prevention of neurological disorders and improved patient care.

The following individuals have been awarded a 2024 NREF Medical Student Summer Research Fellowship:



 Daksh Chauhan, University of Pennsylvania

 Destiny Green, Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine

 Karenna Groff, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

 Kelly Jiang, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

 Andrew P. Mathews, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

 Jayson R. Nelson, University of Utah

 Thomas J. On, Barrow Neurological Institute

 Mahmudur Rahman, MS, Medical College of Wisconsin

 Rishab Ramapriyan, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School

 Kathleen Ran, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

 Sina Sadeghzadeh, Stanford University School of Medicine

 Wenjing (Lilly) Tang, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

 Suchet Taori, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

 Carly Weber-Levine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

 Seeley Yoo, Duke University

The application for the 2025 NREF Medical Student Summer Research Fellowship will open Sept. 1, 2024, through

the NREF Online Grant Portal.

For information about NREF grant and fellowship programs, please contact NREF at 847.378.0500 or info@nref.org.



