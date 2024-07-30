July30, 2024 (Rolling Meadows, Ill.) – The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) and the AANS/CNS Cerebrovascular Section are pleased to announce that Brian M. Howard, MD, FAANS, and Nickalus R. Khan, MD, FAANS, have been selected as 2024 recipients of the Cerebrovascular Section Traveling Fellowship.

Dr. Howard will be traveling to Mount Sinai Health System under the supervision and mentorship of J Mocco, MD, FAANS, while Dr. Khan will be conducting the week-long fellowship at the Sapporo Teishinkai Hospital under the supervision and mentorship of Dr. Rokuya Tanikawa.

The Cerebrovascular Section Traveling Fellowship allows a practicing neurointerventionalist of any specialty to visit a high-volume cerebrovascular center for a one-week observership. NREF chair, Adam S. Arthur, MD, MPH, FAANS, of Semmes-Murphey Clinic in Memphis, Tenn., and Clemens M. Schirmer, MD, PhD, FAANS, of Geisinger Health System inWilkes-Barre, Penn., oversee this fellowship program. According to Dr. Arthur, “Our goal with this fellowship is to facilitate collaboration and the spread of information.”

Medtronic and MicroVention have provided long-term support that funds two fellowships annually. “The support of our industry partners helps ensure that tomorrow’s neurosurgical leaders continue to experience leading-edge training that expands knowledge and improves patient care,” stated Dr. Arthur. “We are grateful to Medtronic and MicroVention for their commitment to this program.”

Members can read more about past recipients’ experiences in the Success Stories section on the NREF website. Applicants must be fellowship-trained cerebrovascular/endovascular specialists, board-certified in a specialty and hold a CAST certificate in neuroendovascular surgery, or able to demonstrate significant open cerebrovascular experience andpractice.

To apply, one must also have practiced independently for at least five years and be a dues-paying member in good standing with the AANS/CNS Cerebrovascular Section or the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS). The application for the 2025 Cerebrovascular Section Traveling Fellowship will open on Sept. 1, 2024, through the

NREF Online Grant Portal.

For more information about the Cerebrovascular Section Traveling Fellowship or other NREF grant programs, contact

NREF at 847.378.0500 or [email protected].