Newswise — July 9, 2024 (Rolling Meadows, Ill.) – The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) has secured support from industry partners, including DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, LivaNova, MicroVention and Medtronic, to provide funding for the foundation’s Clinical Fellowship Grants program.

“The NREF is grateful to our industry partners who continue to support the NREF in its mission to ensure that tomorrow’s neurosurgical leaders receive leading-edge training to expand their knowledge and improve patient care,” stated Luis Manuel Tumialán, MD, FAANS, NREF Fellowship Committee chair.

The following institutions have been awarded fellowships for the 2024-25 academic year:



Spine Fellowships

 Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

 Cleveland Clinic - Florida

 Cleveland Clinic Foundation

 Duke University

 Johns Hopkins University

 Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

 Rhode Island Hospital

 Rush University Medical Center

 Medical College of Wisconsin

 Tulane University

 University of Buffalo

 University of California, San Francisco

 University of Cincinnati

 University of Louisville

 University of Miami - Jackson Health System

 University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

 University of Utah

 University of Virginia

 University of Washington

 Washington University St. Louis

Cerebrovascular Fellowship

 Thomas Jefferson University

 University of Wisconsin

Cranial (Tumor) Fellowship

 University of Miami - Jackson Health System

Stereotactic and Functional Fellowships

 Thomas Jefferson University

 Vanderbilt University Medical Center

As the premier funder of neurosurgical studies and education, the NREF focuses on providing fellowship funding in basic neuroscience and neurosurgical programs in North America. The NREF is responsible for the review and approval of grant applications and awards grants based upon established fellowship program criteria and the needs of the requesting hospital and/or academic institution.



The application for the 2025-26 NREF Clinical Fellowship Grant program will open on Sept. 1, 2024, through the NREF

Online Grant Portal.