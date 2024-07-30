Newswise — July 9, 2024 (Rolling Meadows, Ill.) – The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) has secured support from industry partners, including DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, LivaNova, MicroVention and Medtronic, to provide funding for the foundation’s Clinical Fellowship Grants program.
“The NREF is grateful to our industry partners who continue to support the NREF in its mission to ensure that tomorrow’s neurosurgical leaders receive leading-edge training to expand their knowledge and improve patient care,” stated Luis Manuel Tumialán, MD, FAANS, NREF Fellowship Committee chair.
The following institutions have been awarded fellowships for the 2024-25 academic year:
Spine Fellowships
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Cleveland Clinic - Florida
Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Duke University
Johns Hopkins University
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Rhode Island Hospital
Rush University Medical Center
Medical College of Wisconsin
Tulane University
University of Buffalo
University of California, San Francisco
University of Cincinnati
University of Louisville
University of Miami - Jackson Health System
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
University of Utah
University of Virginia
University of Washington
Washington University St. Louis
Cerebrovascular Fellowship
Thomas Jefferson University
University of Wisconsin
Cranial (Tumor) Fellowship
University of Miami - Jackson Health System
Stereotactic and Functional Fellowships
Thomas Jefferson University
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
As the premier funder of neurosurgical studies and education, the NREF focuses on providing fellowship funding in basic neuroscience and neurosurgical programs in North America. The NREF is responsible for the review and approval of grant applications and awards grants based upon established fellowship program criteria and the needs of the requesting hospital and/or academic institution.
The application for the 2025-26 NREF Clinical Fellowship Grant program will open on Sept. 1, 2024, through the NREF
Online Grant Portal.