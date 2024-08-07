Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: ASP210: a potent oligonucleotide-based inhibitor effective against TKI-resistant CML cells

Authors: Veronika Nemethova, Petra Babiakova, Boglarka Teglasova, Lucia Uhelska, Andrea Babelova, Michal Selc, Kristina Jakic, Ondrej Mitrovsky, Denisa Myslivcova, Marketa Zackova, Alexandra Poturnayova, Angelika Batorova, Lubos Drgona, Filip Razga

From the authors: “The present findings suggest that ASP210 is a promising therapeutic avenue for patients with [chronic myelogenous leukemia] who fail to respond to [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] therapy.

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology, July 2024

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology, July 2024

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Cancer
KEYWORDS
APSselect American Physiological Society American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology BCR-ABL inhibitor BCR-ABL Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Leukaemia Oligonucleotide Oligonucleotides tyrosine kinase inhibitors treatment resistance in chronic lymphocytic leukemia