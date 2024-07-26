Newswise — Recent reports of the Nipah virus in India have raised alarms as the country grapples with this deadly pathogen. The latest outbreak has resulted in the death of a teenager in Kerala, prompting heightened vigilance and public health responses.

The Nipah virus outbreak is a critical concern due to its high mortality rate and the lack of a known cure. It highlights the need for robust public health infrastructure and prompt response mechanisms.

Newswise Research

According to a research article on Newswise, the humanized monoclonal antibody hu1F5 demonstrates potential in protecting against fatal Nipah virus infection in animal studies, paving the way for effective human therapies.

According to a research article on Newswise, the Spillover project aims to build capacity in countries to identify and control zoonotic diseases at their source, preventing potential epidemics or pandemics by working with country teams and partners in Africa and Asia.

According to a research article on Newswise, CEPI and the Houston Methodist Research Institute have partnered to use AI and laboratory techniques to speed up vaccine development against future viral threats, aiming to achieve the 100 Days Mission to rapidly respond to emerging

Newswise Experts

Michael J. Buchmeier, Ph.D

University of California, Irvine

Professor of Medicine-Infectious Diseases

Bobbi S. Pritt, MD

College of American Pathologists

Director of the Clinical Parasitology Laboratory and Co-Director of Vector-Borne Diseases Lab Services, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, Chair of the CAP’s Microbiology Committee

Pratik Banerjee, Ph.D.

College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana - Champaign

Associate professor of food safety

Media Coverage

The outbreak has been extensively covered by major media outlets, highlighting the severity and public health implications:

Call for Experts

