Newswise — A research team developed two types of granular compound fertilizers, Hcf-P and Hcf-G, specifically designed suitable for unmanned air vehicle (UAV) spraying. These fertilizers exhibit delayed release and high spraying uniformity, resulting in an economic benefit increase of 916−2,742 CNY per hectare without compromising rice yield and nitrogen utilization. The study highlights the potential of these fertilizers for large-scale promotion, offering improved efficiency and economic value in modern agricultural practices.

Fertilizer application is crucial for increasing rice yield, with panicle fertilizers accounting for 30%-50% of the total fertilizer used during the rice growth period. Although recent studies have highlighted the benefits of specific nitrogen and potassium ratios, the physical properties of fertilizer particles have a considerable impact on mechanical fertilization, and the current commercial fertilizers can not fulfill the requirements of UAV fertilizer spraying, and manual application remains inefficient.

A research article (DOI: 10.48130/TIA-2022-0001) published in Technology in Agronomy on 26 August 2022, aims to develop high-efficiency granular fertilizers optimized for UAV spraying, potentially enhancing nitrogen use efficiency and stabilizing rice yield, marking a novel approach in fertilizer development.

This research employed several advanced methods to evaluate the physicochemical properties and performance of newly developed fertilizers Hcf-P and Hcf-G. Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) revealed significant changes in chemical functional groups, indicating the formation of new complexes that contribute to slow-release properties. Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) images showed that these fertilizers have surfaces covered with adhesive materials, differing from the control fertilizer, which had a rough surface. The fertilizers also demonstrated higher moisture and hygroscopicity, yet increased hardness due to chemical reactions with humic acid (HA). Leaching tests highlighted a slower and more sustained nitrogen release in Hcf-P and Hcf-G, with release kinetics fitting second-order and Elovich models, respectively. This study further optimized particle size for UAV fertilization using a central composite design (CCD), resulting in a minimized lateral variation coefficient (CV) value of 11.87% at optimal conditions. Field tests confirmed the effectiveness of these fertilizers in improving nitrogen-use efficiency (NUE) and rice yield, with economic benefits surpassing traditional methods. This research suggests that these fertilizers are well-suited for UAV application, though further studies on optimal particle size ranges are recommended.

According to the study's lead researcher, Wanjun Ren, “To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report on a new type of synergistic compound fertilizer adapted to UAV operation, which represents a new development direction for fertilizers.”

In summary, the study developed two granular compound fertilizers, Hcf-P and Hcf-G, optimized for UAV spraying, which exhibited delayed nutrient release, enhanced spraying uniformity, and improved economic benefits of 916−2,742 CNY ha–1 without compromising rice yield and nitrogen utilization efficiency. Looking ahead, these fertilizers have strong potential for large-scale application in UAV-assisted farming, offering a path toward more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices with further research needed to refine their use.

References

DOI

10.48130/TIA-2022-0001

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.48130/TIA-2022-0001

Funding information

This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) [grant number U20A2022] and the Ministry of Science and Technology of Sichuan Province Government [grant numbers 2022NSFSC1637, 2021YFYZ0005].

About Technology in Agronomy

Technology in Agronomy (e-ISSN 2835-9445) is an open access, online-only academic journal sharing worldwide research in breakthrough technologies and applied sciences in agronomy. Technology in Agronomy publishes original research articles, reviews, opinions, methods, editorials, letters, and perspectives in all aspects of applied sciences and technology related to production agriculture, including (but not limited to): agronomy, crop science, soil science, precision agriculture, and agroecology.