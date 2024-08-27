Newswise — Forget bulky instruments and complex setups – scientists have unlocked a revolutionary way to shape light into powerful beams using miniature optical components carved by a laser. This breakthrough marks a giant leap in optics, opening doors for applications in medicine, materials science, and beyond.



Creating these "Bessel beams" – beams that hold their shape over long distances – traditionally required cumbersome equipment, limiting their integration into smaller devices. Now, researchers have unveiled a game-changing technique: femtosecond laser direct writing. This method uses a laser beam like a tiny sculpting tool to write intricate, miniature optical components that directly bend and manipulate light with unparalleled precision.



Think of it like crafting lenses so small they're barely visible to the naked eye, yet capable of focusing light with remarkable accuracy and depth. This not only miniaturizes optical systems, but also unlocks unique properties like self-repairing beams that stay focused for extended periods.



The potential applications are vast. Imagine bioimaging with laser beams precise enough to target individual cells, or laser machining with microscopic tools that sculpt materials with unparalleled detail. Scientists even demonstrated the technique's power by creating a miniature lens that ablated a gold film, showcasing its potential for manipulating light at the nanoscale.



This breakthrough represents a paradigm shift in the field of optics. It paves the way for a future where powerful light beams are shrunk to microscopic size, integrated into miniaturized devices, and unleashed for various groundbreaking applications. From targeted medical treatments to revolutionizing material science, the possibilities are as limitless as the light itself.

###

References

DOI

10.37188/lam.2023.042

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.37188/lam.2023.042

Funding information

This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (62227821), the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Open Fund of the State Key Laboratory of High Field Laser Physics).

About Light: Advanced Manufacturing

Light: Advanced Manufacturing (LAM) is a new, highly selective, open-access, and free-of-charge international sister journal of the Nature Journal Light: Science & Applications. The journal aims to publish innovative research in all modern areas of preferred light-based manufacturing, including fundamental and applied research as well as industrial innovations.