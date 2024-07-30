CLEVELAND – University Hospitals (UH), a steadfast presence in Northeast Ohio for nearly 160 years, continues to exemplify its commitment to civic and social responsibility. A recent study by Silverlode Consulting Corp. reveals that UH contributed $14.3 billion to the regional economy in 2023, marking a 38% increase since 2019.

This significant economic impact underscores the system’s dedication to the region's growth and prosperity. As an anchor institution, the region’s hometown team and the third largest healthcare employer in the state, UH has been instrumental in building both the physical and economic health of the community. In 2023, UH generated more than $6 billion in labor income in the state of Ohio and supported more than 37,000 direct jobs. In turn, these jobs fueled more than 41,000 indirect and induced jobs, resulting in an estimated total of 78,668 Ohio jobs supported by UH.

The average annual earnings per person for these direct system jobs, including benefits, were 1.4 times the statewide average. These jobs and associated earnings sustained more than 53,000 Ohio households, which collectively spent approximately $4.8 billion purchasing goods and services within the state.

Despite being a not-for-profit organization, UH’s operating and construction activities generated $466.2 million in state and local taxes in 2023. While the health system’s direct operational and construction activities took place in Ohio, an additional $2.3 billion in impact was generated nationwide through indirect and induced activities, such as purchasing goods and services from companies located outside the state. Altogether, UH produced $16.6 billion in economic output for the United States in 2023.

“At University Hospitals, we take immense pride in our role as an anchor institution and a cornerstone of Northeast Ohio,” said UH CEO Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Our unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth and community well-being has culminated in an extraordinary $14.3 billion contribution to the regional economy in 2023. This milestone not only reflects our role as the hometown team, but also our transformative impact as a force for good, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and uplifting countless households across Ohio.”

In 2023, UH’s construction activity directly and indirectly supported $280.5 million in economic activity in the state. The most notable capital project, completed in June 2023, was the expansion of the UH Ahuja Medical Center campus, which nearly doubled in size.

“In addition to economic impact, UH is deeply invested in the community through numerous initiatives,” explained Heidi L. Gartland, Chief Government & Community Relations Officer. “Since 2008, we have dedicated more than $5 billion to community benefit initiatives, focusing on Maternal & Child Health, Well-being and Economic Opportunity. These investments are a testament to our enduring commitment to improving the lives of those we serve.”

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, Taiwan University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.