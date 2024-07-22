Newswise — CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 – The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA®) and the Delta Dental Foundation (DDF) are pleased to announce a multiyear initiative to address the dental hygiene workforce shortage through the development and implementation of a chairside recruitment program with the goals of enhancing diversity in the profession and improving access to dental care in communities that experience disparities.

“Whenever I’d speak to a hygienist traditionally underrepresented in the profession about how they chose their career, I heard time and time again that they’d been recruited chairside,” says Holli Seabury, EdD, executive director of the DDF. “That personal invitation and call to action held power, and I knew we could leverage the strength of hygienists’ influence and expertise to inspire new professionals. But to do that, we needed a partner in the ADHA.”

The initiative will kick off this week at the ADHA Annual Conference in New Orleans with listening sessions, collecting input from dental hygienists who themselves were recruited chairside by their hygienist or who represent communities that have been underrepresented in the profession. Their experiences will contribute to developing a program that can be used to educate consumers and patients on what it means to be a dental hygienist and identify candidates interested in pursuing dental hygiene as a career.

“Hygienists and their patients have existing relationships that lend themselves to chairside conversations from oral care and overall health to self-care, lifestyle, goals and more. This program can help steer these organic interactions in the operatory more deliberately by sparking interest and informing strong candidates how to pursue careers in dental hygiene,” says ADHA President Elect Lancette VanGuilder, RDH, BS, PHEDH, CEAS, FADHA, who sits on the program’s advisory board.

Representatives from both organizations have formed an advisory board that is developing the program’s structure, materials, implementation and benchmarks. The program will initially be piloted in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana by dental hygiene ambassadors who will spread the word, disseminate materials in their local and state communities, and effectively train hygienists to inspire the pursuit of the dental hygiene profession.

“This grassroots approach to promoting diversity in the field and access to care aligns well with the ADHA’s strategic goals and embodies our commitment to equity and access in healthcare delivery and professional opportunities,” adds VanGuilder.

The program will support candidates with financial aid, scholarships, mentorship and support at every stage. Ultimately, it will be rolled out nationwide, partnering with dental hygiene schools to track enrollment trends and measure any increases in applicants or indications of greater diversity entering the profession.

For more information about this initiative or to represent the program as an ambassador, please visit the ADHA website at https://www.adha.org/chairside/.

