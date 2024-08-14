Newswise — Chicago (August 14, 2024) —The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) has released new national television and radio public service announcements (PSAs) to highlight the critical role of retina specialists in preventing blindness in millions of Americans who experience retinal detachment, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and other retinal conditions.

In English and Spanish TV and radio spots, America’s retina specialists urge the public to protect their vision from preventable blindness and vision loss by promptly seeking care from a retina specialist at the first sign of retinal disease.

Retinal conditions such as AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal detachment are among the leading causes of blindness and low vision in the United States. These conditions affect nearly 30 million Americans combined, and the resulting vision loss leads to a staggering $8 billion in lost productivity annually, underscoring their far-reaching impact.

“When you have a heart problem, you consult a cardiologist because they are the physician with the most specialized education and training to treat heart conditions; similarly, Americans who experience retinal conditions should seek care from retina specialists who have by far the most extensive and specialized training in preventing blindness from retinal disease,” said ASRS President Reginald J. Sanders, MD, FASRS. “Our goal is to encourage the public to prioritize their vision health, understand the symptoms of retinal disease, and seek out expert retina specialist care if needed to protect their most precious sense, their eyesight.”

Retina specialists are highly trained physicians and surgeons who treat retinal conditions in adults and children as well as severe eye trauma. Common adult symptoms of retinal disease include distortion or warping of straight lines, loss of central vision, blurred or distorted vision, and the appearance of spots, floaters, flashes of light, or a curtain-like shadow in vision.

The PSAs include 30-second and 60-second videos in English and Spanish and audio versions of the spots. In each TV and radio spot, friends come together for a celebration, mentioning the expert care they received from a retina specialist and encouraging each other to pay close attention to their vision and seek treatment from a retina specialist at the first sign or symptom of a retinal condition to protect healthy vision.

The PSAs will drive viewers to Find Your Retina Specialist (www.FindYourRetinaSpecialist.org), a landing page within ASRS’s patient portal that provides detailed information about retina specialist's education and training, the conditions they treat, the settings they practice in, and what to expect during an appointment. The ASRS patient portal also offers comprehensive resources for retina patients, their families, and caregivers, including English and Spanish patient guides, condition-specific fact sheets, patient stories, and more.

“By raising awareness of retinal disease and the need for early diagnosis and treatment, retina specialists hope to empower the public with the information they need to protect their vision and maintain active and independent lives,” ASRS Foundation President Judy E. Kim, MD, FASRS, said. “If your vision has been saved or improved because of expert retina specialist care, we encourage you to share information about retinal disease with friends and loved ones to ensure they know what steps to take for prompt diagnosis and treatment of retinal conditions so they can “see for a lifetime.’”

Media can download the TV and radio spots for use at:

English: https://broadcastnewsresource.com/?p=9975&preview=1&_ppp=96f348d23f

Spanish: https://broadcastnewsresource.com/?p=9985&preview=1&_ppp=8313aea40c

View the TV spots in English and Spanish on the ASRS YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@amsocietyofretinaspecialists.

The public service announcements are made possible in part through generous support from the Foundation of the American Society of Retina Specialists, Allergan, Genentech, Novartis, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

