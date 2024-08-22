Newswise — Henrietta Johnson Medical Center is now using an artificial intelligence-powered tool to screen patients for diabetic eye disease during primary care visits. Those found at risk of vision loss will be referred to an ophthalmologist for further management and treatment through the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s EyeCare America® program. This two-year pilot program is designed to expand access to sight-saving care in underserved communities in Delaware.

More than 37 million people living in the United States have diabetes and are at risk for eye disease. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease that affects people with diabetes and is a leading cause of blindness. Because it often has no symptoms in its early stages, you can have diabetic retinopathy and not know it. That’s why getting regular eye exams is one of the best ways to prevent vision loss.

The Academy recommends people diagnosed with diabetes get their eyes examined every year for early signs of disease. Unfortunately, many people don’t have the time or means to get an annual dilated eye exam. In fact, only about 60 percent of people with diabetes get their eyes checked every year.

Enter the Academy’s partnership with Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, a federally-funded health clinic delivering comprehensive health services to medically underserved populations and the ingenuity of Eyenuk Inc., creators of an FDA-approved artificial intelligence system that allows any clinician to screen patients for diabetic retinopathy within minutes during a regular exam. Eyenuk has generously provided the EyeArt screening system to Henrietta Johnson Medical Center free of charge for this pilot program.

Staff at the Henrietta Johnson Medical Center will help patients who need follow-up eye care get an appointment through EyeCare America, the Academy’s national public service program. EyeCare America provides no out-of-pocket cost eye exams.

Local leaders have played an integral role in the development of the pilot. “The Delaware Academy of Ophthalmology (DAO) is excited to collaborate on this effort which has the potential to dramatically expand screening for diabetic retinopathy in our community and help more people avoid needless blindness,” said Paula Ko, MD, president of DAO.

“Social determinants of health show us that our most vulnerable patients are often the folks who do not see an ophthalmologist, let alone a retinal specialist,” said Yvette Gbemudu, MD, chief medical officer at Henrietta Johnson Medical Center. “We are excited to be able to offer a tool to screen for pathology that has the potential to cause blindness in populations who might not otherwise receive necessary care. It offers us yet another way to offer a hand of support to our patients.”

One in 11 Americans receives health care at Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), such as Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, but few of these centers provide screenings for eye disease.

The Academy’s Task Force on Ophthalmology and Community Health Centers is working to promote the need for eye care services in more FQHCs. The work of this Task Force is key to the Academy’s effort to address disparities in eye care nationwide.

While this pilot program is currently only available at Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, EyeCare America provides eye exams for qualified patients, those 65 and older or at risk for glaucoma, across the United States. To learn more and see if you or a loved one qualifies for a no out-of-pocket cost medical eye exam, visit: www.aao.org/eyecare-america.

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.