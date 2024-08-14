Newswise — August 13, 2024 — The Association for Psychological Science (APS) and Sage announce the launch of Advances in Psychological Science Open, a fully open access journal that will publish high-quality empirical, technical, theoretical, and review articles, across the full range of areas and topics in psychological science. The journal will accept submissions in a variety of formats, including long-form articles and short reports, and APS is encouraging scientists to submit integrative and interdisciplinary research articles.

“APS is always working to identify new ways to catalyze advances in psychological science,” said APS CEO Robert Gropp. “We are excited to announce that we are launching Advances in Psychological Science Open to provide a publication option for scientists who want a fully open access journal in which to share their research findings.”

APS has launched a search for the inaugural editor of the journal with the goal of having an editor appointed to begin work in January 2025, with first acceptance of manuscripts in mid-2025. Nominations, including self-nominations, for Founding Editor are welcomed. Nominations of members of underrepresented groups in psychology are especially encouraged. For more information on how to submit a nomination, please refer to the open call here.

“Sage has been committed to opening pathways for social and behavioral scientists since our founding nearly 60 years ago,” said Bob Howard, executive vice president, research at Sage. “We’re thrilled to build on our long-standing partnership with APS to launch a journal publishing high-quality, impactful research that will help shape the future of psychological science.”

The new title is the seventh journal that APS will publish in partnership with Sage. Advances in Psychological Science Open adds to the rich ecosystem of APS publications that collectively meet the needs of the psychological science community. APS members will receive a significant discount on the open access fee for this new journal, adding to the suite of benefits that members already receive.

