Newswise — HACKENSACK, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High demand for mental health services introduces therapeutic services for high school students Hackensack, N.J.- July 20, 2024- AspireNJ, a mental health services company has launched Healing Hooves- a therapeutic mental health camp for high school students. From Equine therapy to yoga fitness and art therapy, creative expression classes and Focus Friday, AspireNJ is meeting both the social and emotional needs of young female students . Through daily activities, the girls are bonding, collaborating and discovering self-love and how best to work with others.

AspireNJ is one of the first of its kind (in the area) to introduce and deliver therapy services reaching beyond the traditional brick and mortar. The 5-week wellness program includes a full scope of therapeutic activities. The inception of the program was developed from a need to encourage personal wellbeing. The program aims to empower students to become more self-aware and resilient. AspireNJ's hope is that a combination of these activities will continue to provide healing services for both students and families, promoting a healthy home and school culture, which will ultimately help to transform their adult lives.

Based on the critical need for mental health services for youth, AspireNJ intends to make a difference in the lives of high school students in New Jersey, tapping into the dire need for mental health services. "The percent of teens coming to emergency room with suicidal thoughts rose by more than 10% in 2021 and again in 2022, heightened by the isolation of the pandemic", New Jersey hospital networks reported last year (nj.com). It's staggering statistics like these that drive AspireNJ to do the work that they do.

"AspireNJ's therapy program has significantly enhanced the lives of NBOE (Newark Board of Education) high school students. Through the healing mechanisms of equestrian therapy, students have developed improved communication and articulation of emotions, fostering personal growth and emotional well-being," said Newark Board of Education Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Maria Ortiz.

Click here for more information on AspireNJ- Healing Hooves:www.aspirenjyouth.org

AspireNJ is an established mental health services company that provides mental health services year round. The clinicians are dedicated to providing quality mental health services that address the unique needs of its recipients.