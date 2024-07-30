July 30, 2024 (Rolling Meadows, IL) – The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) is pleased to announce the 2024-25 NREF Board of Directors.

“Over the years, the NREF has grown to become the premier funder of groundbreaking neurosurgical research and provider of extraordinary educational opportunities for neurosurgeons. I look forward to collaborating with our new and returning board members,” stated Adam S. Arthur, MD, MPH, FAANS, NREF chair.

The 2024-25 NREF Board of Directors includes:

Chair - Adam S. Arthur, MD, MPH, FAANS

Vice Chair - Michael Y. Wang, MD, FAANS

Treasurer - Sepideh Amin-Hanjani, MD, FAANS

Secretary - Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, FAANS

Directors - Mark Bain, MD, FAANS

Mohamad Bydon, MD

Richard W. Byrne, MD, FAANS

J. Flagg Flanagan

Kevin T. Foley, MD, FAANS

Praveen V. Mummaneni, MD, FAANS

James T. Rutka, MD, PhD, FAANS

Daniel M. Sciubba, MD, FAANS

Luis Manuel Tumialán, MD, FAANS

Ex-Oficio - Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, AANS President

Jon H. Robertson, MD, FAANS, FACS, Board Member Emeritus

NREF Committee chairs include: Praveen V. Mummaneni, MD, FAANS (Development Committee), Mark Bain, MD, FAANS, (Education Committee), Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, FAANS (Research Committee), and Luis Manuel Tumialán, MD, FAANS (Fellowship Committee).

“On behalf of the NREF Board, I would like to thank our outgoing board members – Charles L. Branch, Jr., MD, FAANS, Frederick G. Barker II, MD, FAANS , E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS, Stacey C. Wolfe, MD, FAANS, and Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS – for their service and commitment to the NREF mission and formidable contributions to the foundation’s success,” said Dr. Arthur.

For more information about the NREF, please contact Jason Leppin, CFRE at [email protected].