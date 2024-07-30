July 30, 2024 (Rolling Meadows, IL) – The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) is pleased to announce the 2024-25 NREF Board of Directors.

“Over the years, the NREF has grown to become the premier funder of groundbreaking neurosurgical research and provider of extraordinary educational opportunities for neurosurgeons. I look forward to collaborating with our new and returning board members,” stated Adam S. Arthur, MD, MPH, FAANS, NREF chair.

The 2024-25 NREF Board of Directors includes:
Chair - Adam S. Arthur, MD, MPH, FAANS
Vice Chair - Michael Y. Wang, MD, FAANS
Treasurer - Sepideh Amin-Hanjani, MD, FAANS
Secretary - Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, FAANS
Directors - Mark Bain, MD, FAANS
                Mohamad Bydon, MD
                Richard W. Byrne, MD, FAANS
                J. Flagg Flanagan
                Kevin T. Foley, MD, FAANS
                Praveen V. Mummaneni, MD, FAANS
                James T. Rutka, MD, PhD, FAANS
                Daniel M. Sciubba, MD, FAANS
                Luis Manuel Tumialán, MD, FAANS
Ex-Oficio - Jacques J. Morcos, MD, FAANS, AANS President
                Jon H. Robertson, MD, FAANS, FACS, Board Member Emeritus

NREF Committee chairs include: Praveen V. Mummaneni, MD, FAANS (Development Committee), Mark Bain, MD, FAANS(Education Committee), Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, FAANS (Research Committee), and Luis Manuel Tumialán, MD, FAANS (Fellowship Committee).

“On behalf of the NREF Board, I would like to thank our outgoing board members Charles L. Branch, Jr., MD, FAANS, Frederick G. Barker II, MD, FAANS , E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS, Stacey C. Wolfe, MD, FAANS, and Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS – for their service and commitment to the NREF mission and formidable contributions to the foundation’s success,” said Dr. Arthur.

For more information about the NREF, please contact Jason Leppin, CFRE at [email protected].

