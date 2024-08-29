Contact:

Newswise — An NAU physicist is spearheading groundbreaking new quantum physics research, a field with the potential to revolutionize computing, communication, security and sensing on a global scale.

Ryan Behunin, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physics and Materials Science, is the principal investigator on the $5 million, five-year project. It is part of the National Science Foundation’s efforts to grow quantum research activities throughout the country: the NSF Expanding Capacity in Quantum Information Science and Engineering (ExpandQISE) is investing $39 million in 23 projects aimed at breaking new ground in quantum computing, sensors, materials and other fields.

NAU is one of three Hispanic-Serving Institutions to receive a grant through the program.

“This investment meaningfully positions NAU as a regional leader in quantum science, enabling the exploration of novel quantum systems and providing world-class training opportunities for students at various career stages and backgrounds,” Behunin said.

Why is quantum computing important?

Quantum mechanics can supercharge computing, allowing machines to be much faster and more efficient in processing information for certain types of problems. However, it also necessitates building the physical systems and developing a workforce that can keep up.

That’s where this project comes in. The NAU team, which includes Regents’ professor in physics Miguel José Yacamán and associate physics professor Inès Montaño as co-PIs, will create new mechanical resonators made of sapphire, which have a low rate of energy loss. These new systems aim to address the short lifespan and distribution of quantum information, all of which means better, faster, more efficient processing.

What this means for Arizona

Undergraduate and graduate students will participate in this research, which includes an educational component for K-12 students; this will not only provide them with skills they’ll need to enter the workforce as scientists but also will instill a love of science in them at a young age, helping to build a pipeline of future STEM professionals. It also will pull in researchers not just from physics but also from engineering, computer science and related fields.