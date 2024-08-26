Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 — Beall Applied Innovation at the University of California, Irvine has announced the launch of NarrA.I.tive, a groundbreaking initiative that blends the university’s academic strengths with the global entertainment industry and the innovative spirit of Orange County to harness artificial intelligence as a force for good across creative industries.

“As AI’s influence expands, the opportunity and responsibility to steer it in positive directions is crucial,” said Errol Arkilic, UC Irvine’s chief innovation officer. “Through NarrA.I.tive, we redirect doom-and-gloom scripts to scripts of inspiration, education and enthusiastic support for creators as artificial intelligence increasingly influences the industry.”

NarrA.I.tive’s action plan includes establishing UC Irvine and Orange County as global leaders in reshaping the artistic and technological ecosystem surrounding storytelling, attracting partners and collaborators to support the state-of-the-art initiative, creating revenue-generating content and tools, unifying academic excellence with emerging content production methods, and developing a structure for efficient project execution and student involvement.

Supporting NarrA.I.tive’s impact, Beall Applied Innovation has established a strategic collaboration with Apples and Oranges Arts, an Orange County-based nonprofit entertainment and education studio co-founded by UC Irvine alumnus Tim Kashani ’86, MBA ’88, and his wife, actress Pamela Winslow Kashani. Started in 2008, Apples and Oranges Arts empowers storytellers to become creative entrepreneurs by combining educational platforms, technological integration, and a thriving community of new and existing voices.

“Through NarrA.I.tive, we blend the magic of storytelling with the power of technologies such as artificial intelligence and extended reality, creating narratives that touch hearts and minds in ways previously unimaginable,” Tim Kashani said. “This collaboration marks a new era of creativity and technology alignment that requires ethical stewardship placing the human front and center.”

In July, Apples and Oranges Arts and Beall Applied Innovation finalized plans for the NarrA.I.tive Story Studio, to be located at the Cove@UCI in the campus’s Research Park. Apples and Oranges Arts will lead the studio’s charge through training in new technologies that drive the entertainment industry’s future and through collaboration with UC Irvine schools, involving students and faculty in tool development and content production.

“We invite storytellers, technologists, philanthropists, investors and the global community to join us in reshaping the future of storytelling,” said Stuart Mathews, director of industry alliances at Beall Applied Innovation. “Together, we will explore the expanding possibilities that AI and technology bring to the narrative arts, redefining how stories inspire, entertain and elevate the human experience.”

