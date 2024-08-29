MSU has a satellite uplink/LTN TV studio and Comrex line for radio interviews upon request.

Newswise — EAST LANSING, Mich. – As we are two months outside of Election Day, Michigan State University faculty and experts have been commenting and leading research on many aspects and subjects related to the 2024 presidential election.

To hear their perspective and analysis, MSU Today with Russ White has begun a 2024 Election Spotlight Series. In the coming weeks, guests from across disciplines and colleges will join MSU Today for timely and relevant conversations and dialogue — and these experts also will be available to speak with media.

MSU Today with Russ White is the official podcast of MSU and has been on the air since 2006. Housed in MSU’s WKAR studios, it is broadcast on WJR, WJIM and WKAR.

“Given all the research and news our faculty are engaged with, it will be great to give them a platform to share their voice,” White said. “As the host, I am beyond excited to hear different perspectives and learn new insights from our guests in this series. Especially during what seem like such polarized times, I am hoping our listeners can learn more about issues they have been less exposed to and perspectives they might disagree with.”

First episode launched: Americans and the issues



For the first episode in the series, Dante Chinni, a data and political journalist and director of the American Communities Project in the College of Communication Arts and Sciences, joined the program.

Chinni discussed the American Communities Project, or ACP, which organizes America’s counties into 15 categories to determine similarities and differences across demographics. Through the ACP, students in MSU’s School of Journalism have the opportunity to report on key Michigan counties in conjunction with the Detroit Free Press.

Additionally, Chinni is conducting his second of three surveys through the ACP, and he discussed some recent findings on the episode that indicate Americans, surprisingly, do agree on several big issues, such as the economy and abortion, despite being divided on other cultural issues.

Chinni also discussed what it could take to unite Americans and shared what he is watching for here in Michigan throughout this election.

More episodes and connecting with MSU experts

Upcoming episodes are slated to discuss topics that include, but are not limited to: key voter group sentiment, early voting and election resources, political communication and debating, managing relationships during November, as well as civil discourse and free speech.

You can stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 2024 Election Spotlight Series at the MSU Today with Russ White website.

As Michigan is a key swing state in the presidential election with its own key congressional races, a full listing of MSU politics experts are posted on MSUToday. Additionally, for all MSU politics experts, news﷟ and research, visit the following collection.

Read on MSUToday.

