Newswise — EAST LANSING, Mich. – WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University (MSU) has partnered with the East Lansing City Clerk to host an Early Voting Center (EVC) for the Nov. 5 general election.

The East Lansing Early Voting Center will be in WKAR TV Studio B, (Room 195-A), in the Communication Arts & Sciences building at 404 Wilson Road on the MSU campus. The EVC at WKAR will open on Monday, Oct. 21 and run daily through Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Free parking will be available in Lot #52, which is on the south side of the Communication Arts & Sciences Building off of Red Cedar Road. Additional pay-by-plate parking will be available in adjacent Ramp #5 at 1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824.

Many on-campus residents will find the location to be a destination that is walkable and accessible via public transportation. The Communication Arts and Sciences building is served by CATA bus routes 24, 25 (stop 4688) and 33 (stop 4544).

“We are so excited to be able to host an Early Voting Center at the Communication Arts Building under the auspices of WKAR! This is a great opportunity for all in involved and we are very grateful to our partners at Michigan State University for helping to make this possible,” said East Lansing City Clerk Marie Wicks.

“Engagement with our communities has been fundamental to Michigan State’s land-grant mission since our founding,” MSU President Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Ph.D., said. “Partnering with East Lansing helps us better serve the community we share, support the democracy we cherish and develop the informed and engaged citizens we need to navigate the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

“As the public media station serving East Lansing and the surrounding area, WKAR is working hard to ensure that our community has access to the election news, information, and resources needed to make informed decisions,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “It’s an honor to partner with East Lansing to extend our 2024 election support to our community by serving as an early voting site where people can cast their ballot.”

WKAR TV Studio B will be converted from an active production and recording studio for use as the voting center. Cameras and other recording equipment will be removed or deactivated, and all facility requirements to serve as a voting center will be met.

A second Early Voting Center will be held in the Banquet Room of the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road. The East Lansing Hannah Community Center EVC will open on Saturday, Oct. 26 and operate daily through Sunday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

Community members who are registered to vote in the City of East Lansing are allowed to vote early, or tabulate an absentee ballot, at either location, regardless of regular polling location.

Community members who meet the 30-day residency requirement may also register to vote and cast a ballot at either of the EVCs or at the City Clerk’s main office, 410 Abbot Road.

Both EVC locations will also serve as Election Day Voting Centers on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to allow for people to register to vote and cast their ballot.

Register to vote, find out how to become a paid election inspector and much more at www.cityofeastlansing.com/elections.

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 165 years. One of the world's leading public research universities, MSU pushes the boundaries of discovery to make a better, safer, healthier world for all while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 400 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.

For MSU news on the web, go to MSUToday or x.com/MSUnews