Newswise — EAST LANSING, Mich. – Researchers in Michigan State University’s Developmental Speech Lab have codeveloped virtual reality, or VR, simulations to understand how stuttering develops in young children with the goal of improving diagnostic and treatment approaches for children who stutter.

This pediatric lab is directed by Bridget Walsh, a certified speech-language pathologist, Brandt-Endowed Associate Professor, and the director of undergraduate studies for MSU’s Department of Communicative Sciences and Disorders .

Supported by a grant from the National Institutes of Health, Walsh and her team want to learn why stuttering persists for some children while others outgrow the condition as well as what other factors might be contributing to speech fluency.

“People who stutter anecdotally report that speaking in certain communication situations causes them to stutter more or less,” Walsh said. “Variability is one of the hallmark features of stuttering, and it’s also a significant challenge for people. But it’s difficult to replicate real-world communication situations in a lab setting that would allow us to research stuttering variability.”

To do this, they’ve designed a unique VR experiment to simulate real-life scenarios.

Walsh and her team collaborated with Gareth Walkom, founder of withVR — a software that provides customizable virtual reality speaking situations to support speech therapists and researchers — to develop two VR speaking situations: a “higher-load” condition in which children participate in a virtual classroom circle and a “lower-load” conversation with a virtual pet. Walkom, who stutters himself, has received support from major backers such as Google and the United Kingdom’s National Health Service for his software that is used in clinical and research settings.

“Gareth developed these scenarios specifically for us,” Walsh said. “Originally, the withVR tool came packaged with a coffee shop scene for adults. And we thought, ‘That’s great. But we’re working with four- and five-year-olds.’ We provided input for how children would behave and what they would say in the virtual classroom scenario.”

The VR environments offer a realistic context, addressing the challenge of laboratory results often failing to capture real-life speech dynamics. Early sessions that include control participants — children who do not stutter — recently started using the VR scenarios, ushering in fresh excitement for the project that has been two years in the making.

“We are very excited about the potential of VR,” said Walsh.

The lab is designed with a welcoming spaceship theme to ensure children feel at ease, encouraging their return for follow-up studies. These longitudinal studies are vital for tracking the development of stuttering over time.

As the study advances, the team hopes VR technology will illuminate the intricacies of stuttering variability and lead to more effective therapies — ultimately improving the lives of those who stutter.

“This research has promising clinical implications for helping those who stutter practice speaking in realistic, controlled environments,” Walsh said.

The MSU Development Speech Lab welcomes families interested in participating in its study to fill out this survey the lab is specifically seeking families with children ages 3-6 who stutter or children ages 4-6 who exhibit typical speech and language.

