EAST LANSING, Mich. – Tracey Covassin, a professor in the Department of Kinesiology in Michigan State University’s College of Education, was inducted to the Michigan Athletic Trainers’ Society Hall of Fame. The prestigious award recognizes athletic trainers who have made significant contributions to the field through research, practice and service in Michigan.

“I’m very grateful that people have recognized the work I have done in both research and as an educator for athletic training students,” said Covassin, who also directs MSU’s Master of Science in Athletic Training program. “The most rewarding part has been watching students graduate with an athletic training degree and being successful in their own careers.”

She’s the eighth spartan faculty member to be inducted since the MATS Hall of Fame began in 1990. “The department is proud of Dr. Covassin’s recent honor from the Michigan Athletic Trainers’ Society,” said Paddy Ekkekakis, chairperson of the Department of Kinesiology. “Her groundbreaking research on sports-related concussions has profoundly impacted the field, particularly her insights into gender differences in concussion rates.”

A certified and licensed athletic trainer in the state of Michigan, Covassin has over 20 years of scholarly background in sports medicine, specifically sports-related concussions. Her work, which has been cited more than 13,000 times, includes more than 150 manuscripts and several book chapters in journals and publications related to sports medicine, neurology and psychology. Covassin is known for being one of the first researchers to demonstrate differences in sports-related concussion rates between male and female collegiate athletes. Her research showing that women are at greater risk for concussions than men informed the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine’s position statement on concussion in sport (2018).

"Our research has demonstrated the importance of recognizing that females are just as likely to get a concussion as males in sex-comparable sports. This awareness is essential for healthcare professionals, coaches and athletes alike,” Covassin said.

She is currently the associate editor of the Journal of Athletic Training and a journal reviewer for several publications, including the Journal of the American Medical Association, Sports Medicine, British Journal of Sports Medicine, Journal of Sports Behavior and more. Covassin is also a peer reviewer for the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education. Covassin was recognized for this honor at the Hall of Fame Luncheon during the 2024 MATS Annual Clinical Symposium on June 7, 2024, at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing, Michigan.



By Marco Schimizzi



