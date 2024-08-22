Newswise — EAST LANSING, Mich. – As the university physician at Michigan State, Michael Brown advises the president and other leaders on major health policy or programs that impact life on campus or education abroad programs. He is also chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine in the MSU College of Human Medicine. Here, Brown shares the latest guidance about two viruses that are making news — COVID-19 and mpox, which was formerly called monkeypox.

Is COVID-19 changing?

COVID-19 will be with us for years to come. It seems to come and go in waves and now, it’s surging again across the United States. We’re seeing more cases, but the number of severe cases is much lower than the peaks we saw during the height of the pandemic. This is good news. Just a small fraction of the people who get COVID-19 actually become sick enough to go to the emergency department. We have to keep that in perspective.

How can people stay healthy?

The virus does mutate — that’s what viruses do — and a couple recent variants have become predominant. Ideally, the next vaccine will target the latest prevalent variants. I expect the Food and Drug Administration to release a new vaccine very soon, and I definitely will be in line to get one when it’s available.

In fact, I highly encourage everyone to get a vaccine this fall. The effectiveness peaks about four weeks after you receive it and lasts at least four to six months — maybe longer.

The people who are most protected are those who have had a bout of COVID-19, built up their immunity and received a vaccine. This combination is the best protection from getting an illness that’s severe enough to send you to the hospital.

What symptoms are associated with this strain of COVID-19?

The symptoms are much like what we’ve seen from COVID-19 in the past. It is an upper respiratory illness, so you may have a sore throat, congestion and a cough, but there can be other symptoms like headache. Some people experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Fever and muscle aches are also common.

What if someone tests positive for COVID-19?

False positives are very rare with COVID-19 tests so if you get a positive result, you should take care of yourself and protect those around you. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that you stay home and wear a mask around others. You should also treat your symptoms, stay hydrated and take acetaminophen for fever and muscle aches.

After 24 hours of feeling better and being fever-free (with no acetaminophen), you can go out in public. It’s advised that you wear a mask for an additional five days to protect people who are vulnerable.

And what about mpox?

Mpox is a viral disease largely found in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa. The people there are accustomed to living with it. But it mutates, and we have seen a change in the disease patterns in the past few years. One of the new variants is more severe and is now spreading in the Congo region. It has become a critical situation there, but we have not seen the more severe variant here in the United States.

Mpox is not as transmissible as COVID-19 because it requires close contact — usually intimate contact or other close physical proximity like sharing a towel. Symptoms include a rash that may start on the face or genital area along with fever and body aches.

A vaccine is available, and an experimental drug can be prescribed as treatment. The World Health Organization has asked developed countries like the United States to assist with research to better understand the new variant.

Learn more about COVID-19 and mpox.

