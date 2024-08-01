Newswise — August 1, 2024, New York- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) announced the following awards and appointments:

Selwyn Vickers Named to Modern Healthcare’s 2024 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives List

Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS, President and CEO, was named to by Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives list. The list includes physicians and nurses who bring years of experience to their leadership roles and using their critical insight and expertise to serve the needs of patients and support care team colleagues on the front lines. Dr. Vickers was recognized for making health equity a priority for MSK.

Michel Sadelain Received the Harvard Medical School 2024 Warren Alpert Prize for CAR T-Cell Therapy

Michel Sadelain, MD, PhD, renowned physician-scientist, Director of the Center for Cell Engineering and Stephen and Barbara Friedman Chair, was one of four recipients awarded the 2024 Warren Alpert Prize for CAR T-Cell Therapy by Harvard Medical School. Awardees were selected for pioneering applications of chimeric antigen receptors to engineer T cells for adoptive immunotherapy of cancer and autoimmunity.

Andrea Cercek Awarded a 2024 A Grant of Her Own Award by the V Foundation

Andrea Cercek, MD, gastrointestinal oncologist, section head of Colorectal Cancer, and co-director of the Center for Young Onset Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancers, received a 2024 A Grant of Her Own: The Women Scientist Innovation award for cancer research funded by the V Foundation. Dr. Cercek is one of six scientists to receive the Translational Grant which funds “bench-to-bedside” research.

Jason Lewis Awarded the 2024 Mars Shot Diagnostic Pathways in Prostate Cancer Research Grant

Jason Lewis, PhD, radiochemist, Emily Tow Chair in Oncology, vice chair for Research, Department of Radiology, chief of Radiochemistry and Imaging Sciences Service and director of the Radiochemistry and Molecular Imaging Probe Core Facility, received the 2024 Diagnostic Pathways in Prostate Cancer Research Grant by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI). The grant recognizes individuals who have made transformative impact in the field and elevated the value of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging.

Gilles Salles Elected to Lymphoma Research Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Board

Gilles Salles, MD, PhD, lymphoma specialist and cellular therapist, chief of the Lymphoma Service and Steven A. Greenberg Chair, was elected to the Lymphoma Research Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB comprises 45 world-renowned lymphoma experts who seek out the most innovative and promising lymphoma research projects for support.

Jean Moran Awarded the 2024 American Society for Radiation Oncology Fellow Designation

Jean Moran, PhD, DABMP, DABR, FAAPM, vice chair and director of Division of Radiotherapy Physics, was one of 48 distinguished members who received the American Society for Radiation (ASTRO) Fellow designation for the 2024 class of fellows. The ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made substantial contributions to the Society and to the field of radiation oncology through research, education, patient care, and service to the field.

Amer Azim Hossain Received the Jane Coffin Childs Fellowship in Biomedical Research

Amer Azim Hossain, PhD, research scholar, was one of 26 fellows awarded the Jane Coffin Childs Fund for Medical Research (JCC) fellowship. Awardees were selected based on their doctoral research accomplishments, innovative research plans, and their chosen scientific mentors.

Scott Freeswick Named Among Crain’s New York Business 2024 Notable LGBTQIA+ Leaders

Scott Freeswick, MS, PharmD, vice president & Chief Pharmacy Officer, was named to the list of Crain’s New York Business 2024 Notable LGBTQIA+ Leaders. The list recognizes individuals who not only excel in their respective fields but are also committed to creating inclusive and equitable workplaces.

Jennifer Kistama Received the 40 Under 40 in Cancer Award

Jennifer Kistama, ML, MSN, RN, CPHQ, associate director of Regulatory Affairs, was awarded the 40 Under 40 in Cancer. The awards initiative is to identify and recognize the contributions being made across the field of cancer by rising stars and emerging leaders under the age of 40 years.

Chelsey Burke Awarded the 2024 Outsmarting Osteosarcoma Grant

Chelsey Burke, MD, clinical fellow, received the 2024 Outsmarting Osteosarcoma grant by Making It Better (MIB) Agents. The Outsmarting Osteosarcoma grants are supported by MIB Agents Family Funds, osteosarcoma patients and families who raise funds in honor of an OsteoWarrior, a patient currently battling osteosarcoma or an OsteoAngel, a loved one who has passed.

Xiaoli Mi Received Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation 2024 Physician-Scientist Training Award

Xiaoli Mi, fellow, was one of four scientist, awarded the 2024 Physician-Scientist Training Award by Damon Runyon Research Foundation. The award was established to provide physicians who have completed clinical specialty fellowship training with the opportunity to become leaders in translational and clinical research. Xiaoli, with mentors Dr. Omar Abdel-Wahab and Dr. Dan A. Landau, was selected for her recent study on Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, which may illuminate how CAR T cells change over time in patients and help guide development of future cellular therapies with more durable effects for patients with different types of cancers.

MSK Named One of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals by Newsweek

Newsweek ranked MSK #2 in their 2024 America’s Best Cancer Hospitals list. The ranking awarded leading hospitals providing cancer care in the United States. Results were compiled, and awards were presented based on three data sources—a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics, patient experience, and consideration of whether the hospital use patient-reported questionnaires to optimize care.

MSK Received 2024 Practice Greenhealth Top 25 Environmental Excellence Award by Practice Greenhouse

For the ninth consecutive year, MSK’s Sustainability Program has been named by Practice Greenhealth as one of the top 25 hospitals programs in the country for environmental excellence. The Top 25 Environmental Excellence Awards is Practice Greenhealth’s highest honor for hospitals. Selected from the pool of Partner for Change applicants, hospitals included are leading the industry in all around sustainability performance, demonstrating comprehensive programs and are illustrating how sustainability is entrenched in their organizational culture.

MSK Received Eight Circle of Excellence Awards by Practice Greenhealth

MSK was recognized with eight individual Circles of Excellence Awards by Practice Greenhealth. MSK was awarded for the Circle of Excellence in Leadership, Chemicals, Greening the OR, Food, Sustainable Procurement, Energy, Climate, and Green Building. The Circle of Excellence Awards celebrate hospitals who have not only earned an award for all around sustainability achievement, but who have also been identified as the top scoring programs for each category of sustainability.

