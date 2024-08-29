Newswise — August 30, 2024, New York- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) today announced the following awards and appointments:

David Jones Appointed the 105th President of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery

David Jones, MD, thoracic surgeon, chief of the Thoracic Service, co-director of the Druckenmiller Center for Lung Cancer Research, Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Chair in lung cancer, and executive vice-chair of the Department of Surgery, was appointed the 105th President of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS). AATS is an international association of cardiothoracic surgeons that strives to promote scholarship, innovation, and leadership for the thoracic and cardiovascular surgical community.

Mark Kris Named the 2024 Evening of Innovation Gala Honoree by the Lung Cancer Research Foundation

Mark Kris, MD, thoracic medical oncologist and William and Joy Chair in Thoracic Oncology, was named the 2024 Evening of Innovation Gala Honoree by the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF). LCRF recognizes an individual whose support of the organization and the field of lung cancer research is unparalleled, and someone who exemplifies the spirit of LCRF to improve the lives of people with lung cancer through research.

Alex Kentsis Awarded the 2024 Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation Grant

Alex Kentsis, MD, PhD, pediatric hematologist-oncologist and director of the Tow Center for Developmental Oncology, received the 2024 Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF). Dr. Kentsis is one of 21 recipients who will receive $1,965,000 in funding to explore new and improved treatments for pediatric cancers.

Cristina Antonescu Received the Nobility in Science Award by the Sarcoma Foundation of America

Cristina Antonescu, MD, pathologist and director of Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology, was awarded the Nobility in Science Award by the Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA). The Nobility in Science Award is given annually to a visionary who has been a leading sarcoma surgeon and researcher, playing an integral role in advancing drug development for sarcoma patients. Recipients of this honor have made significant contributions to the advancement of care and treatment for sarcoma patients.

Saad Usmani Named to the International Myeloma Foundation Scientific Advisory Board

Saad Z. Usmani, MD, MBA, FACP, myeloma specialist & cellular therapist and chief of the Myeloma Service, was named to the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF)’s new Scientific Advisory Board. The Scientific Advisory Board includes an esteemed group of global experts who will guide and prioritize IMF research initiatives and identify areas for investment and expansion.

MSK Named to America’s Greatest Workplace for Parents and Families 2024 List by Newsweek

Newsweek has named MSK as one of America’s Greatest Workplace for Parents and Families in their 2024 list. This year’s list was complied of data of more than 113,000 working parents who provided more than 693,000 company reviews. Plant-A and PrivCo, a search engine for private company data, identified and documented key indicators related to how much parents feel supported in a workplace. They analyzed the number of corporate programs benefiting families, such as the availability of childcare, and information from social media, including company ratings and reviews from parents.

MSK Named One of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2024 by Forbes

MSK was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2023. Forbes collaborated with Statista to survey 160,000 workers at companies with a minimum of 500 employees in all 50 states. Participants were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer, to evaluate employers they have worked with within the past two years, and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who have worked there.

