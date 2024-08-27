Investigating a new frontier in understanding diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Newswise — New York, NY (August 27, 2024) – The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Catalyst Award program has awarded a $4 million, five-year grant to Prashant Rajbhandari, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology, Diabetes and Bone Disease) at the Mount Sinai Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute, to investigate a new frontier in understanding metabolic diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes.

While much is known about how organs like the liver, fat tissue, and pancreas contribute to these conditions, Dr. Rajbhandari and his team are turning their focus to an overlooked player—the mammary gland. Their project is designated by the NIDDK as a High-Risk, High-Reward Research program.

“By using advanced technologies and machine learning that analyze single cells and proteins, the team and I hope to identify specific hormones produced by the mammary gland, which we call ‘mammokines,’” said Dr. Rajbhandari. “We believe mammokines could play a critical role in how the mammary gland communicates with different organs during breastfeeding and pregnancy and may influence obesity and diabetes in both mothers and offspring. Understanding these interactions might lead to new treatments or biomarkers for these diseases, particularly in women.”

The grant is part of the National Institutes of Health Director's Pioneer Award (DP1) mechanism. The DP1 mechanism was established to support an elite group of individual investigators who exhibit exceptional creativity and who are exploring bold and highly innovative research projects. The results of these projects have the potential to greatly impact areas relevant to the mission of NIDDK.

Dr. Rajbhandari’s study will explore how the mammary glands, particularly the cells lining the milk ducts, influence the body’s overall metabolic health. This research is inspired by the well-documented benefits of breastfeeding, which reduces the risk of diabetes and obesity for both mothers and their children. However, obesity can interfere with the normal function of the mammary gland, potentially impacting both maternal and child health.

This groundbreaking work could reveal how the mammary gland acts as an endocrine organ, potentially affecting the liver, pancreas, and fat tissue. The team will explore how these processes occur in both mice and humans, providing insights into the physiological impact of disrupted endocrine communication.

“This cutting-edge research represents a unique opportunity to make a critical impact on the fight against some of the most prevalent health issues of our time,” said Dr. Rajbhandari. “Obesity and diabetes affect millions worldwide, yet many of the mechanisms behind these diseases remain poorly understood. By investigating how mammokines affect organs like the liver and pancreas, this project could reveal entirely new pathways, potentially transforming the lives of countless lactating and non-lactating individuals.”

This innovative research aims to advance our understanding of metabolic health in women and may pave the way for new approaches to treating obesity and diabetes. The findings could also have implications for public health recommendations, especially regarding breastfeeding and maternal care.

