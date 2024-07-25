Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to share the news that Midwestern University has successfully launched a new faculty profiles portal powered by Symplectic Elements.

Midwestern has been utilizing Symplectic Elements as its Research Information Management System since 2019, and has made the decision to expand its use by adding public profiles. The faculty profiles repurpose the comprehensive data already within Elements to populate enhanced profiles, including biographical information as well as their publications, grants and professional and teaching activities.

Midwestern’s faculty profiles currently include more than 2,700 faculty members, which can be filtered by campus, academic degree program, availability and department. The profiles enhance the discoverability of Midwestern’s research and impact, giving faculty a simple and visible way to share and showcase their work, build new research collaborations, and connect with new students, industry professionals, or the media.

See more here: facultyprofiles.midwestern.edu

Founded in 1900, Midwestern University is a not-for-profit graduate institution of higher education offering degrees in the health sciences across two campuses. The institution and its resources are dedicated to the highest standards of academic excellence to meet the needs of the healthcare community.

“We’re excited to launch Midwestern University’s faculty profiles portal powered by Symplectic Elements,” said Rebecca Caton, Director of Library Services, Midwestern University. “This initiative aligns with our mission to highlight the most important resources of our campuses, which is our faculty. We are dedicated to meeting the highest standards of academic excellence to meet the educational needs of the healthcare community. We believe this tool will greatly benefit our faculty and advance the visibility and impact of Midwestern’s research, academic, scholarship, and service endeavors.”

About Midwestern University

Healthcare education is what we do. We’re an established leader with an exciting vision for the future. Midwestern University offers programs that give you solid footing in the sciences, extensive hands-on experience in outstanding clinical rotations, and a compassionate perspective toward your patients.

About Symplectic

Symplectic works in pursuit of the advancement of knowledge, delivering flexible information management solutions that help universities, institutions and funders achieve their research goals.

Symplectic Elements is a highly configurable platform which ingests data from multiple sources to build a truly comprehensive picture of scholarly data and activities. With over 20 years of experience and 115+ clients, Symplectic Elements is trusted by universities, institutions and research organizations around the world.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.

Media contacts

Simon Linacre, Head of Content, Brand & Press, Digital Science: Mobile +44 7484 381477, [email protected]

David Ellis, Press, PR & Social Manager, Digital Science: Mobile +61 447 783 023, [email protected]