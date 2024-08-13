MSU has a satellite uplink/LTN TV studio and Comrex line for radio interviews upon request.

Newswise — EAST LANSING, Mich. – As K-12 students return to the classroom for the 2024-25 school year, Michigan State University experts are available to discuss a variety of topics such as student physical and mental health, academic success, sociopolitical issues and more.

Transgender and nonbinary youth, lingering effects of post-pandemic learning and bilingual learners:

Jae Puckett is an associate professor in the Department of Psychology. Puckett’s research documents experiences of stigma and marginalization encountered by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals and the negative health outcomes of prejudice using qualitative, quantitative and mixed-methods approaches. Puckett’s primary focus is on the lived experiences of transgender and gender diverse individuals, seeking to provide a nuanced understanding of the mechanisms and processes that underlie the production of health disparities that exist for these communities, as well as strategies for coping and being resilient in the face of the adverse life events that transgender and gender diverse people frequently encounter.

“Transgender and nonbinary youth, or TNB, are faced with many challenges within school systems that are amplified by ongoing sociopolitical issues. Anti-trans legislation efforts have dramatically increased, including bills that target TNB youth’s rights within school systems or access to key resources, like gender affirming medical care. These political issues, along with the rising anti-trans rhetoric have implications for mental health and well-being for TNB people.”

Contact: [email protected]

Tara Kilbride is the associate director of the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative in the College of Education at Michigan State University. Kilbride’s research examines the effects of state and local policies on the teacher workforce, student learning and school operations, as well as how these effects differ across populations, locations and contexts.

Contact: [email protected]; 517-353-3619

“Students experienced a wide range of learning environments, modalities and disruptions during the pandemic and, as a result, their academic levels and learning needs vary more now than they did in the past. As schools continue their efforts to recover academically, it will be important to continually assess and accommodate students’ diverse needs and ensure that educators have the necessary resources and support to meet their students where they are.”

Lucia Cardenas Curiel is an assistant professor in the College of Education. She specializes in the relationship between language and literacy and how students develop skills in multiple subject areas.

“Bilingual language learners, or BLLs, in schools are mostly students who were born in the U.S. from immigrant parents. A first step in creating a positive environment for BLLs is to make them feel welcomed and comfortable. You also should help build their confidence and help them create relationships with their classmates. Teachers also should pay attention on how to pronounce students’ names correctly. Some BLLs may go through what we call ‘the silent period,’ a time where they are listening to a new language and avoid talking. Be patient and provide opportunities for students to talk to each other in small groups.”

Contact: [email protected]

Jungmin Kwon is an assistant professor of language and literacy in the Department of Teacher Education at Michigan State University. Her research centers on immigrant children and families, transnational migration, multilingualism and teacher preparation for linguistically and culturally diverse students.

“Students from immigrant and bilingual households bring a wealth of linguistic, cultural and experiential knowledge that spans multiple countries and contexts to schools. They learn better and thrive more when their multilingual knowledge and out-of-school experiences are valued and used as educational resources. It is important for educators and families to acknowledge and build upon students’ existing knowledge in teaching and to support them in maintaining their languages and cultures.”

Contact: [email protected]

Michigan education budget:

Sarah Reckhow is a professor in the Department of Political Science at Michigan State University. Her research and teaching interests include urban politics, education policy and nonprofits and philanthropy.

“The school year is starting with some frustration over the state education budget among public school districts. Although districts are receiving additional funds from the state through retirement savings, the budget reduced a grant program that offered mental health and school safety funds.”

Contact: [email protected]

Caregivers and child care policies:

Patricia Edwards is a University Distinguished Professor of language and literacy in the Department of Teacher Education at Michigan State University. She is a nationally and internationally recognized expert in parent involvement; home, school, and community partnerships; multicultural literacy; early literacy; and family/intergenerational literacy, especially among poor and underserved children.

“As a new academic year begins, it’s crucial for caregivers to engage actively in their children’s education. This involvement goes beyond attending parent-teacher meetings; it’s about being a daily advocate for your child’s learning and growth. When caregivers participate, they bridge the gap between home and school, ensuring consistency that fosters an environment ripe for educational success.

“Caregivers play a pivotal role in shaping not only the educational outcomes but also the attitudes their children develop toward learning. Involvement in school activities and homework reinforces the idea that education is a shared responsibility and a communal effort. This partnership creates a network of support, showing children that their educational journey is valued and supported from all angles.

“Engaging with your child’s schooling is not just about helping with homework — it’s about fostering a deeper connection with the educational community and understanding the curriculum and its challenges. This involvement helps caregivers anticipate and address potential academic or social obstacles, ensuring that school becomes a positive cornerstone of their child’s daily life.”

Contact: [email protected]; 517-432-0858

Charis Lauren Wahman is an assistant professor of special education in the College of Education and a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst-Doctoral. Her research focuses on training early childhood teachers on evidence-based practices within the framework of Positive Behavior Supports to stop suspension and expulsion of preschool children due to real or perceived violations of child care policies. She also examines the experiences of families whose children have significant social and emotional needs.

“Suspension and expulsion practices in child care environments are a troubling indication of what we value as a society. This nonevidence-based practice reflects a deep disconnect from the children we have pledged to teach and train and harms not only children, but the entire family system. Every child has a right to educational access and opportunity. Every family has a right to be treated with dignity. Child care policies and practices need to prioritize human connection over fear.”

Contact: [email protected]; 517-355-1837

Physical and mental health:

Kristin Rispoli is an associate professor in MSU’s College of Education. Her research interests include mental health promotion in children with or at risk for developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder. She primarily focuses on intervention models designed to engage caregivers and service providers, including teachers, in designing and implementing supports provided to children with developmental disabilities across multiple contexts.

“Long-term success for students is not unidimensional nor does it occur in a vacuum. Rather, students learn within the complex and interconnected systems of schools, families and communities. “Their mental health affects academic success, and schools must work with families and community providers to collaboratively address the critical needs of today’s youth. Parent and teacher engagement in intervention is critical, particularly for students with developmental and learning needs, such as autism.”

Contact: [email protected]; 517-432-9629

Robert Root is an associate chief medical officer and board-certified pediatrician with MSU Health Care. He specializes in pediatrics and the importance of vaccines when returning to school.

“Vaccines are a critical tool in ensuring a safe return to school for our children. They not only protect the individual child but also help safeguard the entire school community. I advocate for staying up to date with required vaccinations, including those for COVID-19 and the flu, as they play a key role in reducing the spread of preventable diseases and allow our children to thrive in a healthy learning environment.”

Contact: [email protected]

Ryan Thomas is the chief of pediatric pulmonology and provides care as a board-certified pediatric pulmonologist at MSU Health Care. He specializes in asthma treatment and asthma action plans.

“Back to school is a high-risk time for kids with asthma. Most years, September is the month with the highest number of hospitalizations for asthma. Asthma action plans are a tool for children with asthma as they head back to school. These plans provide a clear roadmap for managing asthma symptoms and responding to potential triggers in the school environment. By working collaboratively with parents, teachers and health care providers, we can ensure a safe and supportive educational experience for children with asthma.”

Contact: [email protected]

Micah Lissy is the interim chairperson of the Department of Orthopedics and provides care at MSU Health Care Sports Medicine as an orthopedic surgeon. Lissy is also a team physician for MSU Athletics. Board certified in sports medicine, Lissy specializes in injury prevention and treating sports injuries in all levels of athlete.

“Returning to school is an exciting time for many reasons, including returning to sports. No matter what your summer looked like, here are some essentials for ‘getting back in the groove,’ avoiding injury and having a fun, successful season. Prepare for the season with a preparticipation examination, stay hydrated, fuel your body with a healthy diet, and wear proper protective gear. Train mindfully with warm-ups, cool-downs and sufficient breaks for recovery. Communicate any pain or discomfort to parents, trainers and coaches early on, so we can intervene before it becomes a more serious issue. Cross-train to be a well-rounded athlete, learn proper techniques and follow guidelines for safe play.”

Contact: [email protected]

Read on MSUToday.

###

Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 165 years. One of the world’s leading public research universities, MSU pushes the boundaries of discovery to make a better, safer, healthier world for all while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 400 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.

For MSU news on the web, go to MSUToday or x.com/MSUnews.