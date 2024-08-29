Newswise — Michael T. Chin, a renowned expert in virology, molecular biology, biochemistry, and cardiology, has been named the dean of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences (GSBS) at Tufts University School of Medicine. Chin has been the school’s dean ad interim since July 2023 and director of the MD/PhD Medical Scientist Training Program since 2020.

His appointment builds on a distinguished career as a respected researcher, professor, and physician. At Tufts Medicine, Chin is the research director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center and Research Institute in the CardioVascular Center, an investigator in the Molecular Cardiology Research Institute (MCRI), as well as a member of the Division of Cardiology.

Chin’s research focuses on understanding the genetic basis of cardiovascular disease and how it’s affected by regulation of gene expression, with a goal of developing therapeutic agents and treatments for cardiovascular diseases. The Chin Lab is working on an enzyme replacement therapy for a genetic cardiomyopathy disorder called Barth syndrome, and identifying molecular pathways involved in the development of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in both human tissue and mouse models.

In a conversation, Chin shared what he sees as the strengths of the school as well as opportunities for growth, along with a message for current and future students.

What are some opportunities you would like to pursue at the school as dean?

Michael T. Chin: I'm looking forward to enhancing the student experience by providing opportunities for professional development that generally haven't existed in traditional graduate student education. While we're very good at training graduate students to be scientists, we don't necessarily give them the skill set every young professional needs to have, such as resilience, emotional intelligence, and team leadership. We can fill that gap in education.

I'm also looking forward to improving the training experience by developing new training grants in thematic areas and new Ph.D. programs to meet the needs of the future biomedical workforce.

I had the opportunity to brainstorm with other educators across the country about optimal ways to train and educate biomedical scientists, which has inspired some of our plan for more professional development. I also saw a large need to find additional resources to fund the education of students in the biomedical enterprise.

We need to reimagine how education is provided, understand the needs of the modern biomedical workforce, and develop programs that meet those needs. One such example could be an experiential Ph.D. that someone could work toward within the constraints of their existing employment. It’s an unmet need and a potential educational niche that Tufts is uniquely situated to provide.

What are some of the strengths of GSBS that you want to sustain? What do you see as the strong points of the school?

The greatest strength of GSBS is its sense of community. The school is relatively un-siloed, and our students enroll in multidisciplinary programs that span many departments. The programs are supported by faculty from the basic sciences and the medical center, as well. This type of learning facilitates intellectual diversity and more sharing of ideas.

The students and the faculty take ownership of this community. In fact, when we talk with alumni about what makes Tufts special, they often say the community. They pull together for fundraising, like with the annual GSBS Relays where all the students have friendly competitions to raise money for the Student Enrichment Fund. Obviously, I'd like to sustain and continue to promote that wonderful atmosphere.

What GSBS research highlights stand out to you?

We've been phenomenally successful in molecular microbiology research, particularly drug and antibiotic resistance. We're also particularly strong in Lyme disease and tuberculosis research, and in my specialty, which is researching cardiovascular disease. In partnership with MCRI and the Pilar Alcaide Lab, we are exploring mechanisms of heart failure, or cardiac hypertrophy immune function in the heart and vasculature.

GSBS also has tremendous assets in neuroscience, with the Chris Dulla Lab studying epilepsy and traumatic brain injury, and the Jamie Maguire Lab’s work on neurosteroids and mood disorders. I could go on and on. It’s easy to be dean when we have so much scientific excellence.

And what should we know about your own research?

I'm interested in the molecular biology of the cardiovascular system, specifically genetics and genomics and how they influence inherited disorders. Some of the things I'm doing are practical, like developing targeted enzyme and gene therapies for an inherited cardiomyopathy called Barth syndrome. I’m also investigating the genetics and genomics of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. In both diseases, I'm trying to find new druggable targets so we can develop new therapies, including protein- or gene-based therapies.

I was recently at the Barth Syndrome Foundation’s International Scientific, Medical, and Family Conference. One of the things that’s different about this conference is that families of patients with Barth syndrome attend because they're very much invested in the research and the potential for development of cures. I was flattered because the families flagged my work on developing an enzyme replacement therapy as something that they wanted to hear more about. So, in addition to giving my scientific talk, I met with individuals from various families, including patients, in a “speed dating” format, where I and other researchers had 10 minutes to talk before moving to the next table. I gave a short pitch in layman’s terms about what I'm doing to develop enzyme replacement and gene therapy—how it works, how it might affect them, and how my lab is working very hard to improve their lives. We, as scientists, have to be ambassadors to the lay public to explain the importance of what we do. My hope is that this work might be impactful within their lifetimes.

What does it mean to you personally to be named the permanent dean of the GSBS?

It means that I have been given a great honor and a great responsibility. I’m in this role to be of service first to the students of GSBS, and to the faculty. My role as the dean is to be their advocate and their leader and to try and bring us all in a direction where both the school and the individuals will benefit. Not everybody is asked to take on this opportunity, and it is a privilege and an opportunity. I have no illusions about the challenges ahead because I think there are many challenges facing higher education, particularly in the biomedical sciences. But as I told my colleagues, I will give it my best.

Clearly, the students of GSBS are important to you. Is there anything you’d like to say to them on this occasion?

I see you all, and I've lived a lot of your experiences. For many of our students who come from underrepresented backgrounds, I get it, I've lived it, and I firmly agree with the university’s pursuit of inclusive excellence.

My own origins are fairly humble. I'm the only scientist in my family and one of two physicians. I have deep roots in Boston, even though I'm from New York. My great-grandfather used to live in Boston's Chinatown, and he worked in restaurants as an immigrant, not speaking English. It puts things in perspective that my great-grandfather walked these streets 100 years ago. Could he ever have imagined that one day I'd be the dean of a school at a major university?

Outside of academia, what are two things that people might be interested to learn about you?

I tend to talk too much, so maybe everybody knows everything about me by now. But I was a competitive fencer in college and as an adult. I won some national medals, and I was ranked reasonably highly in my age group for a while. I retired a few years ago, because my joints couldn't keep up with me, but I still enjoy the sport as a spectator. I tuned in to watch the recent Olympics!

I also enjoy fishing, mostly catch and release. I can think a lot about work and grants while walking around the beach carrying a fishing rod. It’s relaxing and regenerating, particularly when the weather is nice. I can catch a wonderful fish and then release it back for another day. I call it resilience training for the fish, because I feel I'm training them to recognize artificial lures, so they can learn from it and be wiser next time.