Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Aug. 19, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. Michael C. Munin as the 2024 Distinguished Researcher Award recipient for his dedication and contributions to PM&R research.

Dr. Munin is a professor of PM&R at the UPMC, vice chair of strategic planning, and co-director of the EMG labs at UPMC Presbyterian, Shadyside, and Mercy hospitals. Dr. Munin is an established author and researcher with 76 peer reviewed publications and 16 book chapters to his credit. He has also been the site principal investigator for multiple industry-funded and investigator-initiated clinical trials.

Dr. Munin has received several prestigious honors, including the five-time Best Teacher Award from the residents in the Department of PM&R at UPMC, and the 2022 AANEM Scientific Impact Award. As for the 2024 Distinguished Researcher Award, Dr. Munin says, “I am truly honored to receive this award from the AANEM, which highlights my clinical research. It represents one of the highest professional honors of my 32-year career.”

Dr. Munin will be recognized at the 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, in Savannah, Georgia.

About AANEM: Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier membership association dedicated to the advancement of NM and EDX medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

###