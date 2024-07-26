Dr. Stewart Graham is a neuroscientist/metabolomicist and associate professor at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and director of Alzheimer’s Disease Research at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Graham discusses the importance of the Alzheimer's Association International Conference AAIC in Philadelphia and online from July 28th to Aug 1, 2024.

Quotes:

"The annual AAIC is crucial as it unites individuals from diverse backgrounds to exchange research and ideas, fostering advancements in diagnosis, treatment, and risk reduction for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias."

He adds, "This conference offers valuable networking and learning opportunities for basic scientists and clinicians."