Newswise — Messe Düsseldorf will participate in the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo 2024 in order to promote its “MEDICAlliance” program of regional and international medical trade fairs organized around the globe. At AACC booth 4421, visitor and exhibitor information for MEDICA 2024, World Forum for Medicine, and COMPAMED 2024, High tech solutions for medical technology (held currently from November 11 – 14, 2024 in Düsseldorf, Germany), Medical Fair China (August 2024 in Suzhou), Medical Fair Asia and Medical Manufacturing Asia (held concurrently in September 2024 in Singapore) as well as Medical Fair Thailand (September 2025 in Bangkok) and Medical Fair India (2025 in New Delhi) will be available.

With over 5,300 exhibitors from almost 70 countries and 83,000 visitors from around the globe, MEDICA in Düsseldorf is one of the largest medical B2B trade fairs in the world. The event presents a wide range of innovative products and services from the fields of medical imaging, laboratory technology, diagnostics, health IT, mobile health as well as physiotherapy/orthopedic technology and medical consumables. The exhibitors showcase innovations along the industry's entire value chain and for the complete workflow of modern healthcare. The extensive program of forums, conferences and special shows complement the exhibits. On average, 800+ international IVD companies and lab equipment manufacturers have participated each year, displaying the latest global advancements in laboratory medicine, equipment, and molecular diagnostic solutions.

For information on visiting or exhibiting at MEDICA or COMPAMED 2024 or any of the other Messe Düsseldorf “MEDICAlliance” trade shows, visit booth 4421 at the ADML

Clinical Lab Expo 2024 or contact Messe Düsseldorf North America. Telephone: (312) 781- 5180; E-mail: [email protected]; Visit our web sites https://www.medicalliance.global, www.medica-tradefair.com, www.compamed-tradefair.com and www.mdna.com