Newswise — Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a pressing global health concern that is associated with metabolic syndrome and obesity. On the basis of the insights provided by Jiang et al, this editorial presents an exploration of the potential of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for NAFLD treatment. MSCs have numerous desirable characteristics, including immunomodulation, anti-inflammatory properties, and tissue regeneration promotion, rendering them attractive candidates for NAFLD treatment. Recent preclinical and early clinical studies have highlighted the efficacy of MSCs in improving liver function and reducing disease severity in NAFLD models. However, MSC heterogeneity, long-term safety concerns, and unoptimized therapeutic protocols remain substantial challenges. Addressing these challenges through standardized protocols and rigorous clinical trials is essential to the safe and successful application of MSCs in NAFLD management. Continued research into MSC mechanisms and therapeutic optimization is required to improve treatments for NAFLD and related liver diseases.

Key Words: Mesenchymal stem cells; Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; Therapeutic potential; Liver fibrosis; Regenerative medicine; Stem cell therapy; Inflammation; Clinical trials

Core Tip: Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) constitute a promising therapy for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Expanding upon insights from the forthcoming study by Jiang et al. MSCs demonstrate potent immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects and can promote liver tissue regeneration. Addressing challenges such as MSC heterogeneity and ensuring long-term safety through standardized protocols are crucial to harnessing the full therapeutic potential of MSCs in clinical settings.