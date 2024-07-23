(Baltimore, MD) -- The National Institute of Robotic Surgery at Mercy Medical Center presents the 14th annual Robotic Surgery Conference, “IMSWAY: A Systematic Approach to Advanced Robotic Gynecologic Surgery,” Oct. 3-5. 2024 at The Four Seasons Hotel, 200 International Drive in downtown Baltimore, MD.

According to Course Director Dwight D. Im, M.D., F.A.C.O.G., this CME (continuing medical education) program is regarded as one of the preeminent courses on Gynecologic Robotic Surgery with participants from all across the country and around the world. Dr. Im has assembled a notable faculty panel to provide the most up-to-date and relevant material relevant to robotic surgery for today's minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon.

The program is designed for training and practicing robotic surgeons, surgical first assistants, allied health professionals as well as medical personnel interested in advancing their knowledge of minimally invasive robotic surgery.

Participating course faculty will offer experience, insights and best-in-practice standards to ensure attendees gain clinical knowledge and a better understanding of robotic surgery.

According to Dr. Im, this year’s conference will address such topics as the robotic debulking of ovarian cancer; navigating endometriosis; managing intraoperative hemorrhage; radical hysterectomy for cervical cancer, and the “IMSWAY” approach in robotic surgery.

“IMSWAY is a robotic surgical alternative to traditional open and laparoscopic surgical approaches for addressing all manner of serious gynecologic conditions, including but not exclusive to, retroperitoneal hysterectomy, the removal of large fibroids, removal of severe endometriosis, surgical treatment of ovarian remnant syndrome, and other maladies involving the uterus. IMSWAY involves these elements: entering the retroperitoneal space using the infundibulopelvic ligament; the medial leaf of the peritoneum; skeletonization of the ureter, water under the bridge, arriving at the origin of the uterine artery – IMSWA or IMSWAY,” Dr. Im explained.

The National Institute of Robotic Surgery is led by Dr. Dwight Im, Director, The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy. Dr. Im is the first Gynecologic Oncology Epicenter Surgery in the nation and one of the first six physicians in the country trained to perform robotic single-site gynecologic surgery. The National Institute of Robotic Surgery at Mercy offers surgical procedures performed by physician experts in multiple specialties and sub-specialties, including Urology, General Surgery, Surgical Oncology, Gynecology and Gynecologic Oncology.

To register, visit imswayrobotics.com or call 410-649-5188.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.