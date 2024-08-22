Newswise — (Baltimore, MD – August 22nd, 2024) -- Mercy Medical Center is now offering patients Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exams featuring 3DQuorum technology developed by Hologic, Inc., said Deepa Masrani, M.D., Director, The Tyanna O'Brien Center for Women's Imaging at Mercy

Utilizing advanced breast tomosynthesis (3-dimensional) technology, Genius exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers and to decrease the number of women asked to return for additional testing.

“In conventional mammography, smaller breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear as abnormal; this is typically due to the problem of overlapping tissue, leading to unnecessary patient callbacks. A Genius exam includes a 3-dimensional method of imaging that can greatly reduce this overlap effect,” Dr. Masrani said.

A 3D screening mammogram (tomosynthesis) is a low-dose X-ray examination of the breast tissue recommended for women on a routine basis, as part of overall preventative health plan. Tomosynthesis the most advanced mammographic technology currently available. Through a landmark gift and investment from a generous donor, Mercy Medical Center was an early adopter of 3D technology.

“And now, with the Genius 3D system, we take this technology a step further. The Genius AI Detection Technology is designed to identify potential cancers in breast tomosynthesis images with high accuracy, and with a false positive rate that is much lower than in earlier software. This equates to about one additional cancer detected for every 10 cancers identified by the radiologist,” Dr. Masrani said.

During tomosynthesis, an X-ray arm sweeps over the breast, taking multiple images. These images are then converted via computer into a stack of thin layers, allowing the radiologist to review the breast tissue one layer at a time.

“The 3D technology utilizes the Genius AI-powered analytics to reconstruct high-resolution, 3D data to produce 6mm ‘SmartSlices’ – the SmartSlices are designed to expedite radiologist reading time by reducing the number of images to review with no loss in image quality, sensitivity or accuracy. A radiologist reading SmartSlices has the number of 3D images to review reduced by two-thirds. This frees up more time for the radiologist to spend with the patient, addressing their questions and concerns,” Dr. Masrani explained.

The Genius 3D Mammography exam provides a superior option for women of all breast densities than 2D alone. Research has found that:

The Genius 3D Mammography exam finds 20-65% more invasive breast cancers than 2D alone, an average increase of 41%.

Only the Genius 3D Mammography exam is FDA-approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone.

The Genius 3D Mammography exam reduces callbacks by up to 40% compared to 2D alone.

“Mercy Medical Center’s team of radiologists, breast surgeons, and other breast cancer specialists are committed to helping women determine the best breast cancer treatment options for their specific needs, guiding them through the diagnosis, treatment and healing process. By adding the Genius exam to our arsenal in the fight against breast cancer, we offer patients a more accurate tool for breast cancer screening,” said Neil B. Friedman, M.D., FACS, Director of The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy and Medical Director of The Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine at Mercy.

For more information, or to schedule a Genius 3D Mammography™ exam with Mercy’s Center for Women’s Imaging, please call 410-332-9012 and visit The Center for Women’s Imaging at Mercy.

EDITOR’S NOTE – ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND:

About Genius™ 3D Mammography™ Exams

The breast is a three-dimensional object composed of different structures located at different heights within the breast. These structures can overlap and cause confusion when viewed as a flat two-dimensional image. This confusion of overlapping of tissue is a leading reason why small breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks. Using breast tomosynthesis technology, the Hologic system creates a 3-dimensional image of the breast structure, which enables radiologists to more clearly see through overlapping tissue to detect cancers, often at an earlier stage.

Hologic has introduced a new type of tomosynthesis images, called 3DQuorum™, which provides 6-mm thick slices (known as SmartSlices) with 70-micron pixel resolution, utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Hologic system is the first FDA-approved breast tomosynthesis system in the U.S. The Genius™ 3D Mammography™ (a.k.a. Genius™ exam) is acquired on the Hologic® 3D Mammography™ system and consists of a 2D and 3D™ image set, where the 2D image can be either an acquired 2D image or a 2D image generated from the 3D™ image set. The Genius™ exam is only available on the Hologic 3D Mammography™ system.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global medical technology innovator focused on improving the health and well-being of women, their families and communities through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include invention of the world’s first commercial 3D mammography system to find breast cancer earlier; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections and respiratory illnesses; minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding; and advanced vessel sealing and dissection devices. The company also champions women through the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, which provides a science-backed data framework for improving women’s well-being.