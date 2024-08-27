What: The AAO-HNSF 2024 Annual Meeting & OTO EXPO will bring together world-class otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeons from across the globe September 28 – October 1 in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Annual Meeting program provides groundbreaking research and best practices in patient care, coupled with dynamic networking events to discover the latest advancements in ear, nose, and throat care. Over 525 educations session will be offered at the Annual Meeting, featuring world-renowned faculty members to discuss state-of-the-art treatment modalities, new therapies, and advances in otolaryngology. Review the complete schedule here: https://otomtg24.eventscribe.net/.

Press registration is available for those reporting from the meeting in Miami. For those covering the Annual Meeting remotely, interview facilitation is provided by request to [email protected].

Where: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Ctr Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

When: The Newsroom, located in the Miami Beach Convention Center, Room 105, is open during the following times:

Saturday, September 28: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday, September 29: 7:30 am – 5:00 pm

Monday, September 30: 7:30 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday, October 1: 7:30 am – 5:00 pm

To Register: Credentialed media can register online in advance at https://forms.office.com/r/KZMZfXDVbJ

Media policies for the 2024 Annual Meeting & OTO EXPO are online at https://www.entnet.org/about-us/newsroom/#2024-press-guidelines

Contact [email protected] with questions.

About the AAO-HNS/F

The AAO-HNS/F is one of the world’s largest organizations representing specialists who treat the ears, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck. Otolaryngologist–head and neck surgeons diagnose and treat medical disorders that are among the most common affecting patients of all ages around the world. Those medical conditions include chronic ear disease, hearing and balance disorders, hearing loss, sinusitis, snoring and sleep apnea, allergies, swallowing disorders, nosebleeds, hoarseness, dizziness, and tumors of the head and neck as well as aesthetic and reconstructive surgery and intricate micro-surgical procedures of the head and neck. The Academy has approximately 13,000 members.