Newswise — Tucked around a corner in his office, you’ll often find Mark Burton, with a laser focus on his work. Mark walked through the doors of BRI seven years ago as an intern in the Center for Mercury Studies, working on the Global Biotic Mercury Synthesis database. “I did not come into the position with a background in mercury, so it turned out to be a great introduction to the research conducted on mercury at a global scale.” says BRI’s data guru.

This experience has stayed with him as he continues to be involved in a variety of international mercury projects. Here, he plays a pivotal role in projects, particularly those tied to the Minamata Convention and the Open-Ended Scientific Group (OESG). The Minamata Convention on Mercury is a landmark global treaty aimed at protecting human health and the environment from mercury pollution.

Mark manages the OESG’s data repository, compiling global datasets on mercury emissions and releases. This data is crucial for the first Effectiveness Evaluation of the Minamata Convention, which aims to assess whether current policies are effectively reducing mercury pollution worldwide.

“I really enjoy the diversity of projects that I get to be involved in, I feel like I am always learning something.” Mark’s extraordinary data analysis skills span beyond the Mercury Center, as he has become increasingly involved in CarbonSolve work. CarbonSolve is a U.S. based company that promotes the development of carbon projects around the world. “The two aspects are beginning to converge with a focus on the ‘triple planetary crisis’.” The triple planetary crisis refers to the three interlinked issues that humanity faces: climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

In addition to his work with the Minamata Convention, Mark is a key player in BRI’s toxicology lab . He analyzes samples ranging from tropical bird feathers to Caribbean fish tissues, providing insights into mercury contamination levels in various ecosystems. His dual expertise in toxicology and geospatial science allows him to create a comprehensive picture of mercury distribution and its ecological impacts.

Mark’s expertise often takes him around the globe. He has been an integral part of the biodiversity surveys in Kenya, Zambia, and Tanzania which have recently concluded their second year. “The opportunity to travel for our various projects is incredibly rewarding.” He recently was in Sri Lanka, meeting with officials from World Health Organization and United Nations Environment Program, for an inception meeting on “Eliminating Mercury Skin Lightening Products”.

The demands of frequent travel require careful balance. “There is a need to balance travel with finding time for in-depth analyses and writing, which can be challenging with schedule demands while traveling,” Mark acknowledges. While he may be jet lagged, he will greet you with a smile.

Most recently, he traveled to Gabon , where he collaborated with government officials to set up a mercury monitoring laboratory for the Central Africa region. “We work with colleagues from around the world and seeing them in person is a great opportunity to cement those bonds and have discussions pushing projects forward that can be challenging during online meetings.” His travel days are filled with lab tours and meetings with government officials.

Looking to the future, Mark is excited about the upcoming projects in the Center for Mercury Studies and with CarbonSolve. “There is a lot happening right now, positioning us for some really fun and interesting projects that are coming down the pipeline,” he shares with a smile.